"Ima really transform him to pudding" - Ryan Garcia responds to actor Shia Labeouf's "hate" comment dragging the boxer's recent divorce

Hollywood star Shia Labeouf recently named Gervonta Davis as his favorite boxer and sounded off on Ryan Garcia for allegedly leaving his wife immediately after she gave birth to their child. 'KingRy' wasn't happy about Labeouf attacking him and fired back at the actor on social media.

It's no secret that Garcia and Davis share an intense rivalry. Last April, the pair stepped into the squared circle to settle their differences, with 'Tank' ultimately winning the bout via seventh-round knockout. The build-up to their fight was notably marked by extensive trash-talking from both sides.

Given the history between the two, it's no surprise that Davis remains a sensitive subject for Garcia. During a recent interview with Carl Froch, Labeouf was asked about his love for boxing and his favorite boxer. He replied:

"Right now? Gervonta Davis. [He's a bad boy, isn't it?] Yeah, it's probably that. He's electrifying... I don't like that Ryan guy at all, I hate him. I don't hate him, I don't hate nobody, but I don't respect him... I heard his story about his girl got pregnant, gave birth and then he divorced her the next day... Dawg, wait a minute, she just got out the hospital room."

Garcia didn't appreciate being attacked during the interview and responded to the actor in an X post. Sharing a clip of Labeouf talking about him, Garcia wrote:

"Imagine me beating Shia Labeouf’s a**, ima really transform him to pudding. You don’t know me, clown. How the heck you hate me? You can’t rap either. You aren’t like that."

Ryan Garcia calls out UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley for a potential MMA fight

Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley recently fired shots at each other on social media. The two combat sports stars have no love for each other and have long discussed facing each other in a professional setting.

Last year, O'Malley made it clear that he'd be willing to face Garcia in the boxing ring and expressed his desire to make it happen. However, that matchup couldn't materialize. Now, it appears 'KingRy' wants to try fighting O'Malley in the octagon.

In a recent X post, the pugilist claimed that he'd fight the UFC bantamweight champion in the cage if Dana White was willing to pay him the right amount of money. He wrote:

"I’d fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC, that’s it, but Dana, you’d have to cut me that real check."

