  • "Imagine him knocking out Usyk," "Why didn't Jake call him out tho?" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall’s father pushing boxing over MMA for bigger pay

"Imagine him knocking out Usyk," "Why didn't Jake call him out tho?" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall's father pushing boxing over MMA for bigger pay

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:55 GMT
Fans react to Tom Aspinall
Fans react to Tom Aspinall's father pushing him for boxing. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Tom Aspinall has built a reputation as one of the UFC’s most dangerous heavyweights, and his future may potentially not be confined to the cage. His father, Andy Aspinall, recently suggested that he could chase a big payday in boxing.

Speaking on Aspinall's YouTube channel, Andy said:

“If he’s not bothered about the money, I’d love him to have a very highly paid boxing match for the money. The money’s there, and I don’t see why somebody as talented as Tom shouldn’t have a piece of that money.”

Check out the X post below:

The idea immediately sparked discussion among fans, with some envisioning him in fantasy bouts against Oleksandr Usyk and others joking about why Jake Paul has not already called him out. One fan wrote:

"I just hope Tom Aspinall’s dad isn’t pushing boxing too soon. Let him finish his MMA goals first, then if he wants to box, go all in. I want to see him fully dedicated, get paid what he deserves and imagine him knocking out Usyk."
Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Why didn't Jake call him out, though?"
"He would do well against any major heavyweight, but his style would test his cardio badly. Not sure if he can do 12 rounds with that footwork so active. He’d have to change it up a bit and be more planted."
"He has the speed and strike power. The question is, can he maneuver away from the opponent's strike?"
"Not well because he can't keep coming forward. Boxing is weird because you can't keep going forward after the opponent is against to ropes."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Tom Aspinall&#039;s father pushing him for boxing. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAFighting on X]
Fans react to Tom Aspinall's father pushing him for boxing. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAFighting on X]

Tom Aspinall’s father says health matters more than belts in retirement vision

For Tom Aspinall's father, the value of his son’s career is measured in health rather than championship accolades. The father of the UFC heavyweight champion believes titles and accolades will never outweigh Tom’s ability to step away from the sport without long-term damage.

He views fighting as a job no different from any other and expects his son to finish it on his own terms. Speaking on Tom's YouTube channel, Andy said:

"When he retires, when he gets out of it healthy, that’s all I’m bothered about. He still wants to prove a bit more, and I’m still active enough to keep doing it with him. So when he wants to get out, he can get out. It won’t bother me if he packs in tomorrow."
bell-icon Manage notifications