"Imagine me now with Haaland" - Rio Ferdinand highlights the disparities in athlete access between soccer and MMA

Retired English soccer player Rio Ferdinand appreciates that MMA fighters are more accessible than football players today.

Rio Ferdinand is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of English soccer. He played as a center-back for the English national team and represented his country in the FIFA World Cup three times during his career.

Ferdinand now works as a television show host for TNT Sports and recently joined UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in his gym. Edwards gave Ferdinand a warm welcome into his world and freely discussed different aspects of martial arts training.

Rio Ferdinand was amazed by the interactions and compared the degree of athlete accessibility in football and MMA. He said:

“This is what football doesn’t give you. You don’t get this access with football. Like, imagine me now with Haaland talking about body positions and me being close and getting against him and what he would do and why he does this, why he does that… Just getting beneath the box standard… Yeah! It’s a good game.”

Watch Ferdinand make the statement from the 11:10 mark of the video below:

Leon Edwards speaks to Rio Ferdinand about his upcoming title fight

While training with Leon Edwards, Rio Ferdinand was curious about his compatriot’s next opponent.

Edwards will attempt the second defense of his title against Colby Covington at the UFC 296 pay-per-view event. It is scheduled for December 16, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Edwards told the soccer legend:

“He’s the guy that shouted the loudest, he’s the veteran in the UFC.”

Ferdinand inquired which aspect of Colby Covington’s game would present the biggest challenge to ‘Rocky’ in their upcoming fight. Edwards replied:

“Everyone is saying his cardio. Everyone is saying that he can put a pace and keep the pace for the full fight. But I believe that [they're] judging it off fights where he fought over-the-hill guys, you know? Like Robbie Lawler, Masvidal, Tyron Woodley…”

Leon Edwards is confident that he has the tools to defeat Colby Covington and that he will continue with his title reign after December 16. Additionally, he admitted that Covington’s trash-talking is one of the motivating factors as he wakes up every morning thinking that he does not want to lose against ‘Chaos’.

A former two-time UFC title challenger, Colby Covington is one of the best fighters in the welterweight division. Leading up to the fight, Covington has tried to transform the bout into the USA vs. UK debate with his trademark trash-talking style.