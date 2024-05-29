"Immaturity is a disease" - Fans react with disapproval after Sean Strickland tosses a bottle of urine into oncoming traffic

Sean Strickland has found himself embroiled in yet another incident that has garnered widespread attention. Fans have criticized Strickland for his recent behavior.

Strickland has emerged as one of the most divisive figures in mixed martial arts because he isn't afraid to voice his ideas without reservation. Although many people disagree with him, a sizable portion of the MMA world has praised the fighter for speaking up.

However, many people are taken aback by his acts on social media. Recently, Strickland was spotted driving around with several companions and hurling a bottle of urine into oncoming cars.

Fans were disappointed by Strickland's actions and rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Immaturity is a disease''

Another fan wrote:

''Premeditated assault with pi*s. This re*ard keeps doing dumber and dumber sh*t.''

Other fans wrote:

''This is wrong and shouldn’t be allowed he can easily infect others with a contagious pi*s.''

''That guy has gotten so many blows to his head, he regressed back to being a child, except ret**ded this time. A ret**ded child. He needs to retire.''

Strickland is set to face No. 7-ranked Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302. The pay-per-view event will take place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will also feature Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title against fan favorite Dustin Poirier in the evening's main event.

In his last octagon outing, 'Tarzan' lost his middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Costa is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298.

Both fighters are hoping to make amends for previous defeats and push for another title opportunity upon entering the bout.

When Sean Strickland accidentally drank his own urine

Sean Strickland is a former UFC middleweight champion. Prior to his stunning victory at UFC 293, few predicted he would win the title. His eccentric nature contributed to some doubts about his fighting abilities.

Last year, Strickland went on X and revealed that he had accidentally consumed his own urine. The reason behind this was him urinating in an empty coffee cup that he had left inside his car. He wrote:

''Back to your normal programming..My brain, Sean make sure you throw away that coffee cup in your car you pi*sed in so you don't forget. The next day, Goddammit I drank the wrong cup. The moral of the story here is throw away the pi*s cups or you might accidentally drink it.''

Expand Tweet