"IMO he deserves it" - Fans divided over Max Holloway's request for Alex Pereira to have Conor McGregor, Jon Jones-like intro for UFC 303

Max Holloway once said he believes UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira should be announced as 'The One, The Only' by Bruce Buffer before fights. MMA fans have now reacted to Holloway's proposition.

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones hold a special chapter in Buffer’s book of only UFC fighters to have a special introduction. There is a lasting legacy for both of these fighters as McGregor's fame is indelible and so is Jones's legacy with his quintessential record. The two are considered to be 'The One, The Only' as their contributions to the sport cannot be replaced.

Ahead of UFC 303, Holloway did a live stream in which he talked about how 'Poatan' deserves to be announced as 'The One, The Only' for accepting short-notice fights and saving pay-per-views. In a live stream, 'The Blessed' said (via ESPN MMA):

"I think Bruce Buffer should announce Alex Pereira as 'The One, The Only'. He's one of the men that deserve it."

ESPN MMA recently shared Holloway’s previous remarks in an Instagram post, captioned:

"Should Alex Pereira become the third fighter in UFC history to be announced as the ‘The One, The Only’ by Bruce Buffer at #UFC313? 🎙️ Max Holloway gave his case as to why ahead of Pereira’s rematch against Prochazka last year. [via @blessedmma @brucebufferufc h/t @champ.rds]"

Check out the original post below:

The post caught the attention of several fans. Among them, one commented:

"Considering his current starpower, imo he deserves it"

Another fan also agreed with 'The Blessed’s' proposition by commenting:

"Yessir The One, The Only Alex “Chama” Pereira 🔥💯"

Another fan wrote:

"Nahhhhh"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

When Max Holloway took inspiration from Alex Pereira's loss

At UFC 308, Max Holloway was knocked out and finished by Ilia Topuria. It was the first time that 'The Blessed' known for having one of the toughest chins in UFC history and regarded as one of the greatest boxers in the sport, suffered a knockout loss.

After the fight, in a video uploaded on Holloway’s YouTube channel, he revealed to his followers that he would bounce back similarly to how Alex Pereira bounced back after suffering a knockout loss at the hands of Israel Adesanya at UFC 287.

'The Blessed' said:

"We saw Alex Pereira get finished right? Next fight he fought for a #1 contender spot, [then he] fought for the title and he's on a spectacular title run. Let's mimic him. Let's do it. I get inspiration in that. He's a beast."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

