“Impossible for me to be submitted” - Alexander Volkanovski unfazed by Islam Makhachev's wrestling threat thanks to skyrocketing training growth

This weekend will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski face arguably the biggest challenge of his MMA career to date in the headliner of UFC 294.

On just 11 days’ notice, ‘Alexander the Great’ is set to challenge lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev in a champion vs. champion bout following the withdrawal of Charles Oliveira.

Last time Alexander Volkanovski faced Islam Makhachev, the Australian suffered a razor-close defeat on the judges’ scorecards, despite some observers believing the result should’ve gone the other way.

Part of the reason for Volkanovski’s loss was Makhachev’s ability to take him down and control him on the ground despite the Australian being able to scramble free at points.

This time around, though, ‘Alexander the Great’ said that things will be different. In the first episode of UFC 294 Embedded, the featherweight kingpin spoke about his growth as a fighter, particularly in the grappling department.

When asked what had changed since their first meeting, he had the following to say on the matter:

“Just growth, man. I’m growing every single time...experience, confidence, things that we worked on and some of the things that I’m already doing, the takedown defense, all of that stuff."

"I’m impossible to get down and hold down, you know what I mean? It’s impossible for me to be submitted. It’s just...again, it adds to the story so you know, I’m up for everything. The bigger the fights, the bigger opportunities, bring them on.”

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev 2: What does Javier Mendez think Volkanovski will do at UFC 294?

UFC 294 will see the long-awaited rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski with Makhachev’s lightweight title on the line.

However, given that Volkanovski has taken this fight on 11 days’ notice, can we expect a different approach from ‘Alexander the Great’?

One person who seems to think so is Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez.

The head honcho of the American Kickboxing Academy recently spoke to Submission Radio and suggested that Volkanovski would be more willing to take chances than he was the first time around.

