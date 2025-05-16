“Impulse took over” - Liam Harrison looks back at hasty decision to retire after losing to Seksan 

British striking legend Liam Harrison admitted he got too carried away by emotion at ONE 168: Denver last year.

'Hitman', who was coming off a lengthy layoff following knee surgery, made his long-awaited return to the Circle in ONE's epic show at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Unfortunately, things didn't go his way against 'The Man Who Yields To No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Harrison got rocked multiple times by the hard-hitting Thai. Despite his best efforts to stay in the fight, he got viciously finished via TKO in round 2.

After the match, a dejected Harrison left his gloves on the Circle, which only signals one thing. His iconic fighting career has come to an end.

But after garnering his thoughts and recovering his bearings, the 39-year-old knew he had made a mistake and decided that retirement should wait.

"I lost the fight and I spat my dummy out and I said, 'Yeah, I'm done. I've had enough,' Harrison said on the ADHD Untangled Podcast.

"And then about two hours later, I'm like, 'Oh, why did I do that? I've just retired.' And impulse took over and I just got back in that changing room and I started weighing up all the factors of why I lost the fight and I was like 'What have I done here?; I can't just retire and then the next day go "right I'm not retired," he added.

Liam Harrison says he has "got more to give"

Liam Harrison is grateful that his fans welcomed him back with open arms after holding off his retirement.

After all, it was simply an emotional decision made in the heat of the moment. Harrison said in the same interview:

"I started to gather all my thoughts back and then I was like 'what have I done here?' I thought I'm not ready to retire. I know I've got more to give. I know I can come back. And then I thought 'how am I going to get myself out of this because everyone thinks I'm retired now?'"

Watch the full podcast episode featuring Liam Harrison:

