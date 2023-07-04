"In the firehouse, just lifting weights" - 'Absolutely massive' Stipe Miocic is aching to face Jon Jones, reveals Anthony Smith

Stipe Miocic last fought two years ago against the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in 2021 at UFC 260. However, he was acknowledged as the consensus heavyweight greatest of all time by Jon Jones upon the latter's successful move up to the heavyweight division.

Jones returned from a hiatus to move up for the first time in his career and challenge Ciryl Gane for the vacant championship. After his emphatic first-round victory, 'Bones' immediately sought his next opponent in Stipe Miocic.

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith spoke to former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub on his Thiccc Boy show and described the amazing physical shape that Miocic is in.

“The Stipe that fought Daniel Cormier the first time, Jon Jones probably manhandles. But I had dinner with Stipe like three weeks ago and he is absolutely massive. [Is he jacked?] Dude, he’s jacked! Like probably 255 [or] 260 like yoked yoked. Like in the firehouse, just lifting weights the whole time yoked. And he looks good, like sometimes you can tell when Stipe is mentally around or not. Even the first two DC fights, like he seemed half in half out like he didn’t really give a shit.”

Smith recounted Miocic's general detachment from MMA but felt a change this time around with Miocic genuinely interested in conversing about fighting.

Smith added:

“So, mentally he’s focused for sure. And I know that physically he looks a lot better than he has in a long time so he’s definitely paying attention to his body, he’s lifting and I think that’s smart. At 255 or 260 and fast and moving, and you know with his boxing on point, I think that’s a tough fight.”

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:

Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones: Francis Ngannou credits Stipe Miocic as the man to beat in the heavyweight division

Francis Ngannou left the UFC earlier this year in a shocking move and subsequently signed on with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in a mega deal that protected his interests and afforded him more autonomy.

In a recent exclusive interview with TMZ, Ngannou weighed in on a potential fight between champion Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

"It's gonna be tough for Jones. I think we all don't give the credit that is due to Stipe. Stipe is not having enough credit. For me, he's still the guy at heavyweight. He's still the most challenging guy in the heavyweight division."

Although the fight between Jones and Miocic has no official date yet, it's sure to be a thunderous showdown.

Check out his comments below:

