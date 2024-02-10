"In his influencer era" - Fans react as Dana White and rapper Travis Scott go live on Instagram during Power Slap event

Dana White and Travis Scott recently went live on Instagram during the Power Slap 6 event on Friday night at the Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The stage-side collaboration between the UFC CEO and the American rapper is likely aimed at promoting the slap-fighting league.

Scott's appearance alongside White stirred a diverse range of reactions among fans.

One fan wrote:

"Dana is in his influencer era, and there's nothing we can do about it."

Another wrote:

"Dana is getting everyone he knows to come to events to try to make this cool😂😂 the only thing is, they get this for free. No one is paying for this, dawg, great free event tho"

"You definitely paid Travis to be there. his fanbase dont care about slapping."

"Dana throws away more $ in a hand of black jack than the entire card got paid."

"Leave Travis Scott alone"

"They both don't care if a kid ends up dead at their show so why not"

Furthermore, the event also garnered significant attendance, drawing former NBA star Charles Barkley, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, popular YouTube streamer iShowSpeed, and an array of other notable celebrities.

When Dana White said Power Slap generated massive revenue in only nine months

Dana White once claimed that his controversial slap-fighting league, Power Slap, attracts substantial attention across social media platforms.

Although mainly for negative reasons, the slap-fighting league has continuously garnered public interest since it started in January 2023. The competition features two participants taking turns delivering powerful slaps to knock each other out.

Despite facing criticism, during an appearance on the Rock Sugar Magic podcast last November, White mentioned that Power Slap's social media engagement exceeds that of major sports organizations like the UFC, MLB, NBA, and WWE:

"This thing is a f**king juggernaut. Everybody thought that I was full of sh*t in the beginning. If you take the NFL, NBA, MLB, the NHL, the UFC, WWE, NASCAR, F1, PGA, and a couple of others that I can't remember, you combine all their social media numbers and multiple them by four, Power Slap beats them."

He added:

"In nine months I have an unbelievable amount of sponsors. I haven't said this publicly, this is a $450 million business."

Critics from both the combat sports community and the medical field have raised concerns about the league's setup, particularly regarding athlete safety. The disputed issue revolves around the repetitive, full-strength blows to the head, aggravated by regulations that prevent participants from defending themselves.