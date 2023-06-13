‘In this life or the next’ - Dillon Danis swears revenge after releasing footage of Isman Makhachev's sneak attack during UFC 229 brawl

UFC 229 was iconic for more than one reason, but the brawl following the main event captured the most attention, with Islam Makhachev and Dillon Danis getting caught up in the feud. There was a heated build-up to the card between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov that ultimately boiled over after the fight.

'The Notorious' was returning to the cage after a hiatus and the hype surrounding his fight with the unbeaten Russian was unlike anything seen before in the sport. The Irishman said some vulgar insults to his opponent ahead of the clash which led to 'The Eagle' jumping the cage and starting a brawl after his victory.

During the fight in the crowd, Dillon Danis was in the middle of a scuffle and showcased himself being punched in the back of the head by Islam Makhachev in a now-deleted Tweet, with the quote: "I will get my revenge in this life or the next."

Image credit: @dillondanis on Twitter

Despite having a successful short career in mixed martial arts, Dillon Danis has seemingly left the sport behind and hasn't competed inside the Bellator cage for four years.

Throughout his two fights thus far, 'El Jefe' managed to secure two first-round submission victories over opponents with much more experience in the cage than him. In recent weeks, the 29-year-old has insisted that he's offered to return to action but Bellator CEO Scott Coker hasn't moved on his potential comeback.

How does Dillon Danis stack up against Islam Makhachev?

Islam Makhachev is an incredibly successful Combat Sambo star who has expertly translated his game into the world of mixed martial arts, but how would Dillon Danis fare against the Russian?

Having fought just two times, it's hard to compare the two competitors, but what he lacks in experience he makes up for with his mastery in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Although Makhachev has already bested a world-class BJJ practitioner in Charles Oliveira, Dillon Danis is a completely different entity. They're both high-level grapplers, but the American has his eyes solely on getting the fight to the ground in hopes of locking up a submission, whereas the Brazilian loves to strike.

Despite having such an elite jiu-jitsu ability, Danis could have a hard time out-strengthing and dominating a fighter of Islam's caliber. While it's likely to never happen in the UFC, fans would undoubtedly favor the European in this one.

