In Photos: Valentina Shevchenko shares sneak peak into exotic life in Thailand during training tour

Former UFC flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko appears to be having a good time during her trip to Thailand. 'Bullet' is currently visiting the country for a training tour and recently took to social media to share a sneak peek of the life that she is living there.

Shevchenko uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram account where she can be seen, training, sightseeing and exploring the local attractions.

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's Instagram pictures below:

Valentina Shevchenko and current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso recently took up coaching duties against each other on the latest season of UFC's cult show 'The Ultimate Fighter.'

The two fighters are expected to square off in the octagon later this year but no official announcement regarding the same has yet been made by the UFC.

Valentina Shevchenko speaks about a third fight against Alexa Grasso

Valentina Shevchenko did an interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie where she shared her thoughts on a potential trilogy fight against the current champion Alexa Grasso.

'Bullet' shared that she did not intend to risk the third fight going to the judges and was planning on scoring a finish.

"I'm just focusing on my performance and be more faster, be stronger and definitely it's a thing I don't want to leave the decision for the judges... Definitely, I will focus more on the finish. For me, it [doesn't] matter what kind of finish, striking or submission. It has to be done. I'm focusing more on those things."

Shevchenko and Grasso first locked horns for the flyweight belt at UFC 285 in March 2023. The event was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That night, the Mexican fighter shocked the world and pulled off an incredible submission victory in the fourth round of the fight.

With the win, Grasso broke the 36-year-old's nine-fight win streak in the UFC.

The two flyweights were then matched up for a second encounter at Noche UFC in September 2023. The fight was a highly competitive affair where both fighters gave it their all. The razor-close contest went the 25-minute distance and ended in a draw, causing Grasso to retain the championship. The three judges scored the bout 48-47, 47-48 and 47-47.

