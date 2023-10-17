"Incredible!" - Conor McGregor reacts to Drake's son Adonis' skills on the mic from video post on his birthday

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on musician Drake's son Adonis' rapping skills.

The Irishman took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of Adonis displaying his mic skills at his birthday party and showered praise on his talent:

"Incredible," wrote Conor McGregor.

You can see a screenshot of McGregor's reaction below:

Conor McGregor reacts to Drake's son Adonis rapping

McGregor and Drake appear to have a friendly relationship that goes back a few years. The Canadian rapper was even accompanied by McGregor at the UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of the Irishman's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Expand Tweet

MMA fans have been awaiting Conor McGregor's return to the UFC for quite some time. But it appears that the wait might possibly soon be over as the Irishman recently re-entered the USADA pool.

McGregor has been out of action for more than two years. His last UFC outing took place at UFC 264, where he locked horns against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout.

The fight ended on an unfortunate note as McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in the closing second of the opening round. This led to the fight being halted and Poirier being declared the winner by TKO via doctor stoppage.

Conor McGregor praises Dillon Danis on his boxing debut

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis have been friends for a long time. On numerous occasions, the two have shown support for each other on social media.

'The Notorious' did the same recently after Dillon Danis competed in his debut boxing match against Logan Paul on October 14. McGregor praised 'El Jefe' for his promotional skills in the lead-up to the fight and congratulated him for stepping into the world of professional boxing:

"Proud of you Dillon! You built that card tremendously and went out swinging! 4x jiu jitsu world champion with the bottle to go into Pro boxing in front of the world. Chalk it up to the first time ever in history that has been done! Well done brother! Onwards!"

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul competed in a six-round boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The contest ended on a bizarre note as Danis attempted a guillotine choke on Paul in the closing seconds of the fight.

Then, 'El Jefe' proceeded to charge at 'Maverick' leading to an all-out brawl. In the end, Paul was declared the winner by disqualification.