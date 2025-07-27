  • home icon
  • "Incredible inspiration" - Fans left emotional as Ben Askren reveals shocking physical changes following near-fatal health battle 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 27, 2025 02:55 GMT
Fans react to Ben Askren
Fans react to Ben Askren's new video detailing physical changes. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Ben Askren posted a video, shirtless with a walker and five-pound dumbbell, and the MMA world felt it in their chest. The former UFC welterweight star gave fans a raw look at his recovery journey just days after returning home from a lung transplant.

Thinner by 35 pounds and visibly weak, Askren didn’t try to put on a brave face. He laid it honestly, claiming that this is rock bottom, physically.

However, he’s striving to push forward with a plan to build back stronger. He took to Instagram to speak to his fans, stating:

"I've been home for four days now. It's awesome. I can sleep in my own bed, eat my own food, and hang out with my family. It's great. That being said, I still have so many physical challenges to deal with. I'm still down about 35 pounds from where I should be. I have to walk with a walker. I can't walk."
Askren added:

"This five-pound weight, this is actually hard for me to curl. Right before I had to go to the hospital, like in this video here, I was feeling strong. I was probably curling 45 pounds. I definitely wasn't using a walker. I was probably out doing hill sprints. So we go back to the Stockholm paradox I was talking about. I am where I am right now, but I'm going to be somewhere different in a month."
Check out Ben Askren's Instagram post below:

Askren's toughness inspired fans, with one fan commenting:

"You are an incredible inspiration, sir."
"As a fellow transplant recipient, take it one day at a time! You got this!"
"Your champion mindset is why you are alive and why you will continue to build your strength back. We all love you, Ben. God bless you and your family."
"Been there and you are 100% correct. In time, it will be like a surreal part of your journey. I am with you in mind and spirit."
"Keep it up, Ben. Thanks for taking us along with you while you recover."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Ben Askren&#039;s new video detailing physical changes. [Screenshots courtesy: @benaskren on Instagram]
Fans react to Ben Askren's new video detailing physical changes. [Screenshots courtesy: @benaskren on Instagram]

Ben Askren posted a message after a 59-day battle and life-saving lung transplant

Ben Askren finally left the hospital after 59 grueling days and shared an emotional video from the car ride home. The former Olympic wrestler underwent a double lung transplant following a near-fatal battle with pneumonia.

He has since revealed that he died four times during the ordeal and lost 50 pounds in just over a month. Askren still cannot walk and faces a long recovery ahead. He claimed in the video that he's determined to rebuild his health and continue contributing to the wrestling and MMA communities.

Check out the Instagram post below:

