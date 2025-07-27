"Incredible inspiration" - Fans left emotional as Ben Askren reveals shocking physical changes following near-fatal health battle 

Ben Askren posted a video, shirtless with a walker and five-pound dumbbell, and the MMA world felt it in their chest. The former UFC welterweight star gave fans a raw look at his recovery journey just days after returning home from a lung transplant.Thinner by 35 pounds and visibly weak, Askren didn’t try to put on a brave face. He laid it honestly, claiming that this is rock bottom, physically.However, he’s striving to push forward with a plan to build back stronger. He took to Instagram to speak to his fans, stating:&quot;I've been home for four days now. It's awesome. I can sleep in my own bed, eat my own food, and hang out with my family. It's great. That being said, I still have so many physical challenges to deal with. I'm still down about 35 pounds from where I should be. I have to walk with a walker. I can't walk.&quot;Askren added:&quot;This five-pound weight, this is actually hard for me to curl. Right before I had to go to the hospital, like in this video here, I was feeling strong. I was probably curling 45 pounds. I definitely wasn't using a walker. I was probably out doing hill sprints. So we go back to the Stockholm paradox I was talking about. I am where I am right now, but I'm going to be somewhere different in a month.&quot;Check out Ben Askren's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAskren's toughness inspired fans, with one fan commenting:&quot;You are an incredible inspiration, sir.&quot;&quot;As a fellow transplant recipient, take it one day at a time! You got this!&quot;&quot;Your champion mindset is why you are alive and why you will continue to build your strength back. We all love you, Ben. God bless you and your family.&quot;&quot;Been there and you are 100% correct. In time, it will be like a surreal part of your journey. I am with you in mind and spirit.&quot;&quot;Keep it up, Ben. Thanks for taking us along with you while you recover.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Ben Askren's new video detailing physical changes. [Screenshots courtesy: @benaskren on Instagram]Ben Askren posted a message after a 59-day battle and life-saving lung transplantBen Askren finally left the hospital after 59 grueling days and shared an emotional video from the car ride home. The former Olympic wrestler underwent a double lung transplant following a near-fatal battle with pneumonia.He has since revealed that he died four times during the ordeal and lost 50 pounds in just over a month. Askren still cannot walk and faces a long recovery ahead. He claimed in the video that he's determined to rebuild his health and continue contributing to the wrestling and MMA communities.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post