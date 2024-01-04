Indian cricket megastar M.S. Dhoni's "surreal" team-up with Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach drops jaws on social media

UFC Hall-of-Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA coach, Javier Mendez, was recently spotted in the company of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Indian keeper Rishabh Pant.

Mendez, renowned for coaching fighters like Islam Makhachev and Daniel Cormier, crossed paths with 'MSD' and Pant in Dubai.

In a group photo shared by Mendez, he was accompanied by powerlifter Vladimir Shmondenko, his trainer Steven Lukatsky, and others. The 53-year-old also shared his learnings about the sport of cricket gleaned from the two cricketing icons. He captioned the post:

"Cricket anyone? I have these two with my team @mahi7781 [Mahendra Singh Dhoni] @rishabpant [Rishabh Pant] learned from @khabib_nurmagomedov [Khabib Nurmagomedov] always stack the odds in your favor…Fun time learning about cricket & didn’t realize they pitch the ball at 100 miles per hour hitting the ground first and matches can last up to 5 days Thank you for the lesson on cricket @mahi7781."

Check out Javier Mendez's Instagram post below:

The encounter between Mendez, Dhoni and Pant sparked a range of reactions from fans.

One wrote:

"This pic really must have hit Indian Cricket and MMA fan’s G-spots today"

Another commented:

"Mahi is the Khabib of cricket universe"

Check out some more reactions below:

"MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS"

"Wtf. Unbelievable. Never thought we will see these Cricket personalities with MMA stars. Can't wait to see Khabib and Dhoni together 😍"

"Wow...Coach it's surreal to see you with MSD🤯"

"Talk about Unexpected Crossover... Dhoni x khabib x coach 🔥"

Credits: @akajav on Instagram

Javier Mendez writes heartfelt tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov's connection with cousins Umar and Usman

Despite retiring from active competition in 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to be a crucial figure for both his teammates and his family. His bond with Islam Makhachev held a special place as the favored student of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The head coach of the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Javier Mendez, has recently penned a touching tribute highlighting the close relationship between 'The Eagle' and his cousins, Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov.

The Nurmagomedov brothers have undergone extensive training alongside their elder cousin for numerous years, cultivating an inseparable bond. Mendez credited this close connection to their mutual concern and support for each other. He wrote:

"This is why these 3 are a family of Champions. The competitive nature and a fun they have. I’m have never seen this as a Coach from any others that I have trained that were family blood related. @khabib_nurmagomedov @usman_nurmagomedov @umar_nurmagomedov champions in life and sport. My heart and family of 🦅🦅🦅 no chickens 🐔 allowed."

Check out Javier Mendez's Instagram post below: