Indian dreams shattered at UFC 294 as Anshul Jubli suffers KO loss

Anshul Jubli's momentum was halted as Mike Breeden rallied back to earn a third-round knockout win and handed the Indian MMA prospect his first career loss.

It was a tough test and it didn't help as 'Money' missed weight by 3.5lbs, which resulted in the fight being contested as a 159.5lb catchweight. It was an entertaining striking battle as both connected with significant strikes in the first round that saw both acknowledge their opponent's respective combinations.

'King of Lions' immediately pushed the pace in the second round as he took a much more aggressive approach. He caught Breeden with a strike that opened up a cut above his left eye, which appeared to have been stitched up prior to the fight. The 28-year-old was finding more success with his combinations in the second round, but 'Money' was still able to respond as he narrowly missed a flying knee towards the end of the round.

Mike Breeden had a heightened sense of urgency in the third round as he immediately pushed forward and landed powerful strikes, while barking and trash-talking his opponent. The tactic paid off as he dropped Anshul Jubli with a right hook to rally back and earn a third-round TKO.

'King of Lions' has been arguably the most highly touted prospect in the history of Indian MMA. During his walkout, Daniel Cormier noted that Anshul Jubli's manager described how his popularity has surged since bursting on the scene on Road to the UFC, so it will be interesting to see how he recovers from this early adversity in his career.