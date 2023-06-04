Muhammad Naimov, a UFC fighter hailing from Tajikistan, made his debut against Jamie Mullarkey last night.

Naimov secured an impressive second-round KO win over Mullarkey in what was arguably the biggest upset on the card. The 'Dana White's Contender Series' alumni made his debut at UFC Vegas 74, which was held in the UFC Apex center.

While there was no crowd in the arena, the support for Muhammad Naimov from Tajikistan was absolutely staggering. UFC president Dana White uploaded a video showcasing a sold-out stadium in the Central Asian country with fans eagerly awaiting Naimov's debut.

White tweeted:

"Tajikistan is Ready for Muhammad Naimov and Muin Gafurov!!! Live on @ESPNPlus!"

Muhammad Naimov was a short-notice replacement for Guram Kutateladze, who was forced to withdraw from the card due to visa issues.

'Hillman' made an instant impact inside the promotion, knocking out a tough opponent in Jamie Mullarkey in impressive fashion. What's even more impressive is that the UFC debutant moved up from featherweight – his usual weight class – to face Mullarkey at lightweight.

Naimov now holds a 9-2 professional record and has secured back-to-back KO wins in his career.

Muhammad Naimov pours with emotion following stunning UFC debut victory

Muhammad Naimov may have put several divisions on notice with a superb second-round KO win over Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Vegas 74 last night.

'Hillman' was forced to make his promotional debut on short-notice, but he did not appear affected by the lack of preparation or that he would be moving up a weight class.

Naimov's post-fight interview was understandably emotional, with 'Hillman' describing the journey he has taken over the past three years to arrive in the hallowed octagon.

He said:

"I'm not surprised that I beat [Jamie Mullarkey]. I can beat any lightweight, any featherweight, I can beat anyone. I'm crying because for three years I had a really hard time. For three years I dedicated a lot to this sport and today it paid off. A lot of people wait for their debut, not a lot of people thought I could beat [Mullarkey], but I swear [if] you put me with a welterweight, I'm ready. Featherweights, you guys have a problem. You guys have a big problem. 145 [pound division] I am here. That short guy [Volkanovski], Max Holloway, forget about them. I'm here."

