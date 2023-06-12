Insane stat reveals Charles Oliveira has the best track record among all current top-ranked UFC lightweights

Charles Oliveira defeated Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 via a first-round TKO. The victory marked the No.1-ranked lightweight's fourth victory over a fighter currently in the divisional top five.

@Fighttale took to Instagram to compare the track record of 'do Bronx' and the remaining top lightweights

"Charles Oliveira has the best track record among the current top UFC lightweights."

Check out the comparison of the top-ranked lightweights below:

Despite his loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Oliveira has defeated each of the remaining four fighters in the top five. More impressively, each of the four victories has come via a finish, with two coming via submission and two via knockout.

The No.1-ranked lightweight defeated No.5-ranked lightweight Michael Chandler via second-round TKO at UFC 262 to claim the vacant title. He followed that with a third-round submission of No.2-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

While he was stripped of the title after failing to make weight at UFC 274, 'do Bronx' defeated No.3-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje via first-round knockout. After being submitted in the second round of his UFC 280 title bout with Makhachev, Oliveira bounced back at UFC 289 on Saturday, defeating No.4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush via first-round TKO.

The win over Dariush marked his 20th finish in the UFC, a promotional record.

Dana White suggests that Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev after UFC 289 victory

Charles Oliveira solidified his position as the top contender in the lightweight division by defeating Beneil Dariush via first-round TKO at UFC 289. UFC president Dana White hinted that a rematch with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev could be on the horizon.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman discussed the No.1-ranked lightweight's performance, stating:

"He looked like a world beater tonight, and I'm excited for him and Islam to fight again... It's the thing that makes sense. I'll tell you on Tuesday, but let's not play games. That fight makes sense, that's the fight that should happen and I'm excited to see it again... I'm just telling you right here and right now, it's a fight I'd like to see again."

Check out Dana White's comments on Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev below:

MMAFighting.com



"Let's not play games, that fight makes sense, that's the fight that should happen, and I'm excited to see it again." Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev

