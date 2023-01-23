Insane stats show Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno quadrilogy equally tied for completed rounds

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno was closer than most fans expected. The pair went to war against each other at UFC 283 this past weekend.

In the UFC's first PPV of the year, the co-main event saw Figueiredo fight Moreno in front of his compatriots in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The pair were looking to settle their rivalry in what was their fourth showdown against one another.

In a fight that saw both fighters give it their all over three rounds, many fans and pundits were leaning towards the Mexican leading on the scorecards. Moreno ultimately won via TKO in the third round after an eye injury rendered his Brazilian opponent unfit to continue any further.

Based on the stats acquired by MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, however, the overall scorecard across four fights between Moreno and Figueiredo sees them tied in terms of completed rounds. The scorecard reads as follows:

"Final tally of completed rounds (where judges submitted a score) in the Figueiredo vs Moreno quadrilogy: 7 rounds for Figueiredo 7 rounds for Moreno 1 even round (9-9 after point deduction)"

Brandon Moreno reveals what his gameplan was against Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno put on a dominant display against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo last weekend. This fight was much different from the last time he fought the Brazilian when he lost via decision. Following his impressive victory, Moreno sat down for an interview and revealed what his gameplan was:

"The gameplan for this fight was, try to control my emotions, I think the last one, I was very emptional, I was just trying to exchange punches with him and I stopped to use my brain....The main focus for this fight was to control my brain, control my emotions, be very smart, be very close to my gameplan, and that's it, that works."

He also spoke about a guillotine attempt by Deiveson Figuerido early in the first round. Brandon Moreno said that although the Brazilian caught him by surprise with that move, he was not close to being submitted and knew he could get out of it.

With the rivalry now over, Moreno will look to defend his belt and Figuerido will take his talents to the next division.

