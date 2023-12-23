"Insurance fraud" - Fans cry foul as block bought by Gervonta Davis to provide affordable housing in his community is burned down

Gervonta Davis encountered a major setback as sections of the affordable housing he recently acquired lay in ruins following a destructive fire.

'Tank' generously reinvested in the community where he grew up. The 29-year-old returned to his childhood neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester in Baltimore and acquired an entire block consisting of nine houses. Through his GTD Development, the boxing superstar planned to renovate these properties, transforming them into affordable housing for the local community.

Expand Tweet

However, shortly after Davis celebrated this philanthropic act, Calvin Ford, his longtime trainer, shared a video on Instagram that revealed a fire engulfing a part of the newly purchased building. Fortunately, firefighters seem to have successfully managed the situation, though the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fans responded to the fire incident with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Insurance money hitting for him he couldn't even wait a week lol"

Another wrote:

"Bro didn't waste time committing insurance fraud 😭😭"

Check out some more reactions below:

"It's always a dirty game when you start making momental moves to change the culture"

"Burnt down right after he buys the block?? Very very suspicious. Why people hating on their own kind"

"@Gervontaa the Haney's are on to you 😂"

"Hope the mfs that set fire to it get found"

Credits: @HappyPunch and @SaycheeseDGTL on Instagram

Bob Arum picks three fighters whom he believes can defeat Gervonta Davis

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has recently identified three fighters he thinks have the potential to beat Gervonta Davis.

After his seventh-round knockout win against Ryan Garcia in April, 'Tank' has become a focal point in the boxing world. Their super-fight garnered significant PPV and ticket sales, elevating Davis' status and earnings. Consequently, competitors in his weight class are now eager for the opportunity to challenge his position.

During a recent interview (via Talk Sport), Arum identified three potential challengers whom he believes have the capability to defeat the WBA lightweight champion. The first is WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, followed by WBO super-lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, and the third is former three-weight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko. He said:

"All three I think would beat Davis, I really believe that. But that’s why they do the fights, they get in the ring to determine who is better. I think that he [Gervonta Davis] is the real deal, that's why we're talking about him. He is a hell of a performer, a terrific athlete, terrific boxer, but so are the other three guys you mentioned."