“There’s no place else for Tank to hide or run” - Devin Haney’s father unleashes verbal barrage to bait Gervonta Davis into mega fight

Devin Haney's father has intensified his verbal jabs against Gervonta Davis to secure a potential fight for his son.

Bill Haney played a crucial role in leading his son to a remarkable win against Regis Prograis, coaching Haney Jr. to secure another world title earlier this month. Haney showcased his supremacy over the 34-year-old New Orleans boxer, capturing the WBC championship in the 140-pound category.

Haney's recent victory against Prograis has created opportunities for 'The Dream' to participate in a high-stakes bout with Davis. The possibility of this matchup has gained attention, especially after 'Tank' accused the newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion of violating rehydration clause rules in his last fight. This led to a heated social media exchange.

Haney's father alleged that Mayweather Promotions, the promotional team for Davis, prevented 'Tank' from accepting a substantial $20 million offer for a match against Haney.

Bill Haney recently took to Instagram stories and accused Top Rank CEO Bob Arum of fabricating false storylines to hinder the possibility of a Davis-Haney bout. He also expressed a strong desire for the super fight to come to fruition:

"Don't let Bob and his narratives be one more roadblock in front of the best fight in boxing. There’s no place else for Tank to hide or run. No more narratives can be created. The time's up... It's now."

Check out Bill Haney's comments below:

Devin Haney's father's persistent call-out to Gervonta Davis stirs fan reactions

Fans reacted to Devin Haney's father's ongoing challenge to Gervonta Davis for a potential fight against his son.

One fan wrote:

"Pops been calling Tank out nonstop but not a word from Devin lol ironic"

Another wrote:

"Bill Haney talk more than women in a beauty salon. 🗣️"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Main character syndrome. If you’re serious about fighting Tank Davis then why not call Al Haymon and try and make a deal with PBC? Tank’s last PPV sold maybe over 20x more than Devin Haney’s."

"He wakes up with Tank on his mind"

"I hope Bill Haney gets in the ring and fights Tank since he likes to talk so much."

