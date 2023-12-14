"Tank is p**ssy" - Devin Haney publicly criticizes Gervonta Davis and issues a direct challenge for a mega-fight

Devin Haney recently had some choice words for fellow boxing star Gervonta Davis, as 'The Dream' appears eager to schedule a mega-fight against 'Tank'.

Last weekend, Haney defeated Regis Prograis in stunning fashion to become the new WBC super lightweight champion. He has since invited Davis, the WBA lightweight champion, to face him at 140 pounds.

'The Dream' previously held the status of undisputed lightweight champion, with Gervonta Davis the WBA (regular) lightweight champ. But following the announcement of Devin Haney's bout with Regis Prograis, he was stripped of the WBC title and vacated the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

This meant that 'Tank' was awarded the WBA lightweight belt, but should Davis choose to accept Haney's callout, the 130-pound champion could be stripped of his title.

Devin Haney took to X to call Gervonta Davis out, and wrote this:

"Tank is p**sy.. he scared to death of me. He always he say wanna fight when I have a fight lined up already. Well now I’m free! Let’s make it happen."

With both men holding undefeated records, as well as being arguably two of boxing's biggest rising stars, a potential clash between Haney and Davis would be a bonafide mega-fight.

Devin Haney's staggering rehydration following weigh-in against Regis Prograis revealed

Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn recently stated that Devin Haney could find even more success at welterweight (147 pounds) than he had at super lightweight (140 pounds), the weight he fought Regis Prograis at.

It was Haney's debut at super lightweight, having competed at lightweight (130 pounds) for his entire career up to that point. It appeared that the new WBC super lightweight champion's body took to the additional weight well, as he appeared physically larger than Regis Prograis.

Both fighters hit the scale at 140 pounds at the official weigh-ins prior to their fight last weekend. Boxing editor for talkSPORT, Michael Benson, has now revealed what both men weighed when they entered the ring on fight night.

Benson wrote this:

"Devin Haney weighed in at 165lbs on fight night for his win vs Regis Prograis, according to the California Commission, after successfully making the 140lbs super-lightweight limit at the weigh-in the day before. Prograis weighed 156.8lbs on fight night."

Haney's incredible weight gain would even rival that of Alex Pereira, who weighed 219 pounds in the octagon against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, with both men making the 185-pound championship limit the day before.