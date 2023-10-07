Ion Cutelaba new look: UFC berserker's "Wall Street stock broker" look takes UFC fans by storm

Ion Cutelaba is slated to take on Philipe Lins in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 80 this weekend. The Fight Night event will take place on October 7 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Cutelaba, nicknamed 'The Hulk' has consistently been a captivating topic of discussion among MMA enthusiasts when it comes to his fight week appearances. In the past, he's taken on the vivid green hue of the Marvel Comics character, Hulk.

However, Ion Cutelaba recently left fans in awe during the UFC Vegas 80 media day. In contrast to his usual rugged and bearded image, the 29-year-old Moldovan fighter sported a dapper dark-colored suit complete with a tie.

Check out the photos below:

Cutelaba's fresh appearance prompted a flurry of amusing responses from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Agent 007 🤵"

Another wrote:

"Looks like Eddie Hearn"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Cutelaba looks ready to explain what a leverage buyout is"

"Wall Street stock broker 🕴"

"That is a man ready for a title run, trust me"

"new mythical fighter unloading - wall street Ion"

"Thought Ron DeSantis pulled up to the media day 😂😂"

"Is Classy Cutelaba a new mythical fighter?"

Credits: @AlexBehunin on X

Ion Cutelaba "not happy" with where he is in his career

Following a challenging 2022, Ion Cutelaba made a strong comeback by breaking a streak of three consecutive losses with a victory over Tanner Boser in April.

In his quest to achieve consecutive wins for the first time since 2017, Cutelaba will need to secure a victory against Philipe Lins. 'The Hulk' was originally slated to face Ovince St. Preux in August, but the fight was canceled due to St. Preux's injury.

During the UFC Vegas 80 media day, Ion Cutelaba openly expressed his contentment with the fight not materializing, as it afforded him extra time to address certain shortcomings (translated from Romanian):

"I was ready for the fight in August but to tell you the truth I was kind of happy about the extra time. I was preparing and if you think about it, I basically had two training camps for this one."

However, Cutelaba was forthright about his career status at the time and acknowledged that he wasn't entirely content with his current situation:

"I’m not happy with where I am just yet, like I said I worked a lot on myself in preparation to this fight. I worked a lot on my thoughts, a lot of my mistakes, a lot on my skills so I’m really very much waiting in this fight to see where I’m at and what questions can be answered."

Check out Cutelaba's comments below (from 1:50):