Ion Cutelaba open to Khalil Rountree Jr. rematch after UFC Seattle win: "I'll give him a chance"

Ion Cutelaba has expressed the desire to face Khalil Rountree Jr. in a rematch following his dominant victory over Ibo Aslan at UFC Seattle. ‘The Hulk’ put on a show at the Climate Pledge Arena on Feb. 22, securing a first-round victory by submitting Aslan via armbar triangle.

During the post-fight press conference, a reporter asked Cutelaba who he wanted to face next. He firmly stated that he wants to give Rountree Jr. a chance to prove himself in a rematch, saying:

"I don't f***ing care who is next. I'm ready to fight everyone, but I want to give Rountree a chance for a rematch. He needs to show that he is better, so I will give him a chance."

Check out Ion Cutelaba’s comments below:

Cutelaba faced Rountree Jr. at UFC Fight Night 160 at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2019, where he delivered a spectacular performance, knocking out the American in the first round.

Meanwhile, Rountree Jr. fought for the UFC gold against reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 307 in his most recent UFC outing. The American took the lead in the first two rounds, but ‘Poatan’ made a strong comeback in the later rounds, showcasing an incredible masterclass in striking.

Pereira ultimately secured victory via knockout with punches in the fourth round.

Khalil Rountree Jr. and Ion Cutelaba's UFC careers since their 2019 fight

Khalil Rountree Jr., after his loss to Ion Cutelaba, faced Marcin Prachnio and suffered a devastating defeat via unanimous decision. Following that, the American went on to dominate the light heavyweight division with a five-fight winning streak, which was ultimately stopped by light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Cutelaba has experienced a rollercoaster journey in his UFC career since his fight with Rountree Jr. He lost six fights, drew one, and won just four bouts. His recent win at UFC Seattle marked his second back-to-back victory.

Unlike Rountree Jr., ‘The Hulk’ is yet to fight for UFC gold in his career, and a victory over someone like Rountree Jr. could cement him as a potential contender for the belt.

