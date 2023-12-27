"IQ 3 vs. 7"- Fans erupt with hilarious reactions to Viddal Riley's ratings for KSI vs. Jake Paul boxing abilities

Responding to Viddal Riley's ratings for a potential KSI vs. Jake Paul matchup, fight fans have weighed in with hilarious reactions. Riley, a 26-year-old UK athlete, extensively competed as an amateur boxer and currently fights in the professional realm. He boasts a 10-0 pro boxing record.

Riley served as YouTube megastar KSI's boxing trainer in the 2017-2019 timeframe. In the ensuing years, speculations have surfaced that Riley isn't on the best of terms with KSI, and they could clash inside the squared circle. Besides, he has long been at odds with KSI's archrival Jake Paul as well.

As seen in a tweet put forth by the "@HappyPunch" X handle, Viddal Riley has now given a ratings breakdown of the long-awaited possible KSI vs. Jake Paul showdown.

Analyzing both pugilists' respective abilities on what appears to be a 0-10 scale, Riley gave KSI's attack 6, power 10, speed 8, defense 2, durability 10, and his IQ 3 points. Meanwhile, the UK boxer handed Paul's attack 8, power 7, speed 7, defense 6, durability 9, and his IQ 7 points.

Viddal Riley's ratings have elicited a wide variety of responses, with many fans jestingly highlighting that he's been rather unfair in giving KSI a low IQ rating.

Alternatively, an X user asserted that Riley's ratings were perfect. Some opined that KSI was more powerful than Paul, whereas others picked the latter as the more powerful fighter.

Many X users lightheartedly indicated that neither KSI nor Paul deserve to be rated high in regard to power. Moreover, one X user jested that Riley's ratings are perhaps on a scale of 0-100. A fan tweeted:

"IQ 3 vs 7"

Jake Paul addresses potential fights against KSI and Viddal Riley

Boxing star and MMA aspirant Jake Paul's most recent combat sports contest witnessed him defeat Andre August via first-round KO in their professional boxing bout on December 15, 2023.

During the post-fight press conference, 'The Problem Child' reiterated that he's on a quest to capture a boxing world championship.

As of late, Jake Paul has maintained that he'd rather fight full-time boxers than social media influencers/part-time boxers, in order to garner more in-ring experience.

Paul responded by implying that he'd surely fight Riley instead of KSI. The American YouTuber/boxer, who'll return on March 2nd, 2024, stated:

"Yeah, for sure, that can happen. That'd be interesting. And he [Riley] has a name, a profile. And that's something that excites me for sure. And as I go down this path, I'm gonna continue to challenge myself, and grow, and grow, and grow. And some of those names start popping into the equation."

