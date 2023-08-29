Irish accent bound to get Ian Garry "special" treatment, says UFC veteran - "They have a blueprint for guys like that"

Ian Garry has seen his star power rise exponentially in 2023 as he has already amassed three victories, two of which came via TKO. Kevin Holland recently revealed that he would be open to facing the undefeated rising star, but he doesn't see the UFC risking 'The Future's perfect record.

Speaking to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, 'Trailblazer' was asked about Garry's performance at UFC 292, responding:

"I think he answered a lot of questions, looked really good. UFC says they have a blueprint for these guys to be something special when they have the Irish accent, so I think he's on his way. I think it's going to be wonderful."

When asked about potentially facing Garry, he replied:

"They have a blueprint for guys like that, and I don't think I fit the blueprint... I don't think I fit the bill when it comes to what Ian Garry has planned and, you know, props to the guy. Nothing but respect. The dude's 25 and he takes his career very, very seriously. When I was 25 years old, I really didn't give two s**ts about the career, so props to that guy. When I was 25, I wanted to make it, but didn't really care if I did. He's 25, he's there and he's taking advantage of it."

Check out Kevin Holland's comments on Ian Garry below (starting at the 1:20 mark):

Garry is currently the No.11-ranked welterweight, while Holland is the No.13-ranked welterweight. While 'Trailblazer' seems open to a potential matchup, he believes the UFC will not book the bout as they look to protect 'The Future's star power.

Ian Garry shares interest in facing Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman had a dominant run as welterweight champion and is considered one of the greatest fighters in the history of the division. While Colby Covington has never captured the title, he is viewed as one of the toughest opponents in the division.

While speaking with TMZ Sports, Ian Garry recently revealed that he wants to face both fighters after defeating Stephen Thompson, which he believes will make him the greatest striker in divisional history, stating:

"Then I start to fight the grapplers, then I start to fight the wrestlers. I'll fight the Usman's, I'll fight the Colby's, approved against two of the greatest in the division. I wanna fight both of those guys and I wanna show them that I can beat both of them with ease on the feet, wrestling, grappling, I can do it all."

Check out Ian Garry's comments on Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington below (starting at the 7:29 mark):

While a victory over Thompson would further boost Garry's stock, it is unlikely that many will consider him the greatest welterweight striker of all time. Furthermore, 'Wonderboy' has shared that he has his eyes set on a potential matchup with Usman.