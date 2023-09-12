“Iron Man vs. Mighty Mouse rematch when?” - Fans still amazed at Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang mixed rules fight

More than a year removed from their instant classic at ONE X, fans are still marveling at the hybrid-rules bout between Demetrious Johnson and ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Stepping into the Circle for a first-of-its-kind contest at ONE’s 10th-anniversary showcase, the now-ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson squared off with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder Rodtang. The bout, which alternated between rounds of Muay Thai and MMA, was a critically acclaimed affair that saw two of the absolute best in their sport collide like never before.

“Who can ever forget that time when ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson stepped into the Circle with Rodtang Jitmuangnon! 😮‍💨”

Demetrious Johnson secured a victory that evening, scoring a second-round rear-naked choke once the rule set shifted from Muay Thai to mixed martial arts. Fans have dubbed it one of the most interesting fights in ONE Championship history and have been clamoring for a rematch between the two combat sports icons, as evidenced by a series of comments left on Instagram.

“Iron Man Vs. Mighty Mouse rematch when?”

“In a Muay Thai [fight], Rodtang would have beat him. Both are great fighters anyway.”

“Stg that combo was clean by DJ”

“Rodtang is the king of muay tie and Dj’s the goat”

“DJ is such a legend”

“This fight was just so great. Two of the absolute greatest fighters in the world in the cage together.”

Rodtang will return to the Circle on September 22 for a long-awaited clash with one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport today, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. Fans have been dreaming about a matchup between the two ONE world champions for years. In a matter of days, that dream will become a reality as ‘The Iron Man’ heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a can’t-miss clash with Superlek inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Rodtang vs. Superlek goes down at ONE Friday Fights 34. You can catch every ONE Friday Fights event live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

