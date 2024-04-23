Iron sharpens iron: Watch Natalia Diachkova throw down with ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja

Natalia Diachkova comes into the biggest fight of her career with plenty of momentum behind her under the ONE Championship banner.

The Russian contender has made her name in the promotion by stringing together an impressive win streak on the Friday Fights series.

She now finds herself in a position to challenge for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship when she faces Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22.

Another competitor that has made the same kind of leap with incredible success is Phetjeeja, who was one of the stand-out fighters of 2023.

Fortunately for Natalia Diachkova, she is very familiar with the current ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion having trained alongside her in the past.

Fans can get a glimpse of what the strawweight challenger can do against another world-class talent by checking out clips of their sparring together from the Venum Training Camp.

Check out the video below:

This experience will help Natalia Diachkova on May 3

Sparring with someone like Phetjeeja is only going to help raise the game of a striker like Natalia Diachkova.

Both women have been breakout stars of the ONE Friday Fights series and while one has gone on to become a world champion in the promotion, Diachkova will now look to do the same on May 3 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Her sparring partner in this clip has shown herself to be an incredible boxer in recent times and that is a challenge that the Russian will also face in her next fight.

While Phetjeeja may not have the size and reach of a unique opponent like Smilla Sundell, Diachkova isn't going to be deterred by the skill level of the champion.

She is coming to claim the throne but stopping the winning streak of a champion like Sundell will be far easier said than done.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.