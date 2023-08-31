Is Alex Pereira fighting for the light heavyweight title next? 'Poatan' reveals what the UFC told him

Alex Pereira's debut at light heavyweight was a successful one, as he defeated former champion Jan Blachowicz via decision at UFC 291. Following his victory, there were calls from fans to organize a title bout between him and Jiri Prochazka, and it appears that the UFC may have listened.

The UFC light heavyweight title has been vacated twice in the past 12 months, as Prochazka was forced to relinquish the title in December, 2022, after badly damaging his shoulder in training.

Jamahal Hill then won the vacant title at UFC 283 after he dominated Glover Teixeira, Alex Pereira's coach, over five rounds.

However, disaster struck for 'Sweet Dreams' several months ago, as he tore his Achilles tendon during a basketball match with fellow UFC fighters. Hill announced that he would be vacating the title shortly thereafter, meaning the division is currently without a champion.

But according to Alex Pereira, the UFC officials have told him that his next fight at 205 pounds will be for the title. 'Poatan' was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where his coach, Glover Teixeira, translated the following:

"Yeah man, like [Pereira] always says, for sure he's gonna fight for the belt. That was already set with the UFC during the last fight, and that's it."

Watch the video below from 2:10:

Should Alex Pereira's comments be true, it will mean that 'Poatan' will have competed for UFC titles in two weight classes whilst having just six fights inside the promotion.

Alex Pereira believes Sean Strickland has the best chance of beating Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland will be travelling to Syndey, Australia, to take on Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 293 next weekend.

Alex Pereira, who recently shared some sparring sessions with Strickland, believes that 'Tarzan' has the best chance of beating Adesanya out of the current crop of middleweight contenders.

'Poatan' has stood across from 'The Last Stylebender' on four separate occasions, and knows how dangerous Adesanya can be. But he believes that Sean Strickland is as capable as anyone right now of dethroning the middleweight champion.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Pereira said this [translated by Glover Teixeira]:

"Adesanya is definitely a very strong fighter and a very hard fight for Strickland. But Strickland is at the top right now, out of the top guys, Strickland has the most chance of beating Adesanya." [1:40-2:09]