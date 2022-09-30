Is Alex Pereira ranked in the UFC?

Yes! Alex Pereira is a ranked fighter in the UFC. The Brazilian is currently the No. 4-ranked contender in the middleweight division, which is ruled by his former kickboxing foe Israel Adesanya.

The 35-year-old made his UFC debut against Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268 in 2021. 'Poatan' won the contest via second-round TKO.

Watch Pereira's highlight reel finish in his UFC debut below:

The former Glory kickboxing champion then registered two back-to-back wins at UFC Fight Night 203 and UFC 276. In his most recent outing at UFC 276, Pereira secured a quick first-round finish over surging middleweight Sean Strickland.

Watch Pereira finish Sean Strickland below:

'Poatan' currently holds a pro-MMA record of 6 wins against 1 loss. With a win over the No.7 ranked Strickland, Pereira has managed to secure a title shot.

The Brazilian is now scheduled to take on reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. The venue for the bout will be the famed Madison Square Garden, New York.

Interestingly, Pereira holds two wins over the Nigerian-born Kiwi in kickboxing. The duo's second meeting at Glory of Heroes 15 marked Adesnya's only knockout loss in his storied combat sports career.

Watch Alex Pereira KO! Israel Adesanya below:

Has Alex Pereira ever been knocked out in MMA?

No! No. 4 ranked UFC middleweight Alex Pereira has never been knocked out in his pro-MMA career. The Brazilian has only one loss in MMA, a defeat that he suffered in his professional debut at Jungle Fight 82 in 2015.

'Poatan's' only loss came via third-round submission at the hands of fellow Brazilian Quemuel Ottoni.

Watch Pereira's only loss in mixed martial arts below:

Despite being extremely durable, the 35-year-old's chin has been challenged. In his kickboxing fight against Artur Kyshenko at Kunlun Fight 48, 'Poatan' lost via a second-round TKO.

Watch Pereira's knockout loss in kickboxing below:

Although the Brazilian survived one knockdown in the second round, a multi-punch combo from Kyshenko in the dying seconds of the same round finally prompted the referee to put an end to the contest.

The Brazilian's kickboxing record currently stands at 33 wins against 7 losses. During his kickboxing career, 'Poatan' captured multiple world titles including Glory Kickboxing middleweight and light-heavyweight titles.

