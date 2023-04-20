Is Andrew Tate free? Latest update on the status of 'Top G's ongoing legal battles

Influencer Andrew Tate has quickly become one of the most talked-about internet celebrities on the planet, shooting to fame primarily for a series of controversial clips that went viral last year.

‘Top G’, a former champion kickboxer, was accused of misogyny thanks to his views on women. However, he was still able to amass a huge online fanbase of over 5 million followers before being banned from the majority of social media providers, including Facebook and Instagram.

Things got worse for Andrew Tate last December, though.

Along with his brother Tristan, he was arrested in his adopted home country of Romania and charged with numerous crimes, including human trafficking, running an organised crime group, and rape.

‘Top G’ has always maintained his innocence, but saw appeals for bail turned down on a number of occasions, until March 31.

That date saw Romanian courts place Tate and his brother under house arrest, effective until April 29. According to reports, prosecutors now have until the end of June to send the suspects to trial.

Almost as soon as he was placed under house arrest, Andrew Tate returned to Twitter with a post that showed him smoking a cigar, along with a statement:

“Since last year ive been in 24 hour lockdown. No yard time. Pacing a 3metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I cant stand my phone. Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan.”

Is Andrew Tate officially free?

Due to the conditions of his house arrest, Andrew Tate is not technically a free man. He is no longer in jail, but he cannot leave the building where he lives unless he gets strict judicial permission to do so.

This hasn't stopped ’Top G' from Tweeting consistently, though, often about various controversial subjects.

Last weekend saw him stun followers by labelling the city of Chicago a “sh*thole”, while he has also attempted to provoke climate change activist Greta Thunberg by recreating his viral “pizza box” video.

Most recently, Tate has apparently hit out at women again with the following Tweet.

