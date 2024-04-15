“Is there anything this man can do?” - Fans react to Tommy Fury failing to hit a golf ball despite multiple swing attempts

Fans couldn't help but laugh after a video showing Tommy Fury on the Golf course emerged.

'TNT' comes from a legendary boxing family, and it shows. The young Fury is the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and the cousin of former title challenger Hughie Fury. His father, 'Big' John Fury was also a boxer in his heyday and faced former heavyweight champion Henry Akinwande.

However, there's a reason why the Fury family are boxers and not golfers. Earlier this week, a video emerged of Tommy Fury at a course. In a clip that quickly went viral in boxing circles, the cruiserweight prospect was unable to even tee off and continuously missed the ball.

Check out the video of Tommy Fury golfing below:

Expand Tweet

Online, fans couldn't help but laugh at the video involving the young boxer. Some told Fury just to stick to the world of professional boxing. Meanwhile, others aimed for his fighting career as well, with one fan on X writing:

"Is there anything this man can do?"

Check out the full fan response to the video below:

[All comments are in response to @HappyPunch post with Fury on X]

When will Tommy Fury return to the boxing ring?

Tommy Fury might not be good at golf, but he is still an undefeated cruiserweight contender.

'TNT' last competed in October, scoring a unanimous decision victory over KSI. The win was his second in a row over a YouTuber, previously handing Jake Paul his first defeat in February also by decision.

Months after his win over 'The Nightmare', Fury got hand surgery. According to the cruiserweight, the procedure was years in the making, but he kept delaying it. While many fans figured that the surgery was probably a minor one, that is not the case.

Recently, Tommy spoke about his injury in an interview with Boxing Social. There, the undefeated cruiserweight prospect admitted that while everything is going to plan in regards to recovery, he's not even close to competing.

Furthermore, fans might not get to see him until early 2025 depending on how things go with his recovery. In the interview, Fury revealed:

"Injury is going okay, not too bad, I had it done in January, I'm making a full recovery. Everything is going according to plan, I speak to the doctors twice a week... If I can squeeze one in at the end of the year obviously, I will do that to get the ring rust off because I don't want to be out too long. But if not, we roll onto 2025."

Poll : Is Tommy Fury the worst golfer you've seen in your life? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback