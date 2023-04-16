Bryce Mitchell was originally scheduled to face Jonathan Pearce at UFC 288 on May 6th.

However, the UFC 288 main card took a blow with three weeks left before fight night as 'JSP' pulled out due to an undisclosed injury. Pearce was gearing up for his toughest outing to date, having mounted a five-fight win streak.

The UFC were reportedly on the lookout for a new opponent for Mitchell, and have now seemingly found one. Fellow elite featherweight prospect Movsar Evloev has offered to step in on short-notice against Bryce Mitchell for UFC 288 on May 6. The announcement was made during the UFC Kansas City broadcast on Saturday night.

Mitchell will look to bounce back from a second-round submission loss against Ilia Topuria at UFC 282 that marked 'Thug Nasty's' first pro loss, snapping a 15 fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev boasts a perfect 16-0 professional record, topped off by six UFC victories, with all of them coming via decision. Currently ranked at number 10 and 11 on the featherweight ladder respectively, Evloev and Mitchell will look to establish themselves as legitimate contenders at UFC 288.

