"Is this the Chael cocaine arc?" - Chael Sonnen calling 'Breaking Bad' star Dean Norris a 'bum' dad ticks off MMA Twitter

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen has always been an outspoken figure. While his trash talk was once reserved for fellow fighters, he has strangely targeted another figure this week – Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris.

Norris recently took to Twitter to show a photo of his son apparently celebrating his 18th birthday in Dublin with “his first legal Guinness.”

Most of Norris’ followers were happy to congratulate him and his son. Chael Sonnen, however, unleashed a bizarre rant at the actor, seemingly labelling him a “bum”.

“If you were a bum, father, like, for example, you did not spend your son’s birthday with him. In fact, let’s say you were in a totally different country, and since time could not be given a posted photo that you did not take, was given. Would that make you satisfied or would that make you feel embarrassed? This is no relation to the post and photo below, completely random question. #ImWithYaSonNotlikeWITHyaBUTattaBOY.”

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Dean Norris @deanjnorris #Dublin My son turned 18 in Dublin. His first legal Guinness. #guinness If you were a bum, father, like, for example, you did not spend your son's birthday with him. In fact, let's say you were in a totally different country, and since time could not be given a posted photo that you did not take, was given. Would that make you feel satisfied or would…

Given that this rant seemed to come out of the blue, with very little context given for it, fans on Twitter seemed baffled, and posted some hilarious responses to ‘The American Gangster’:

TopLobsta @TopLobsta @ChaelSonnen Chael woke up and chose more violence @ChaelSonnen Chael woke up and chose more violence

Users @GoatStPiHair, @ClarkeChambers4 and @Quarra24 made references to Breaking Bad:

“@ChaelSonnen Why is blud throwing shade at Hank Schrader”

“@ChaelSonnen Chael vs Hank”

“@ChaelSonnen Chael, it’s too early to be roasting DEA agents.”

User @postingmma questioned Sonnen’s bizarre grammar, while user @Jehad09074257 simply questioned whether the former middleweight contender was well:

“@ChaelSonnen You’re not supposed to just randomly throw commas around”

“@ChaelSonnen Chael 9 times outta 10 you’re the man but idk wtf this is? You alright?”

User @RobbieScottQ8, meanwhile, suggested ‘The American Gangster’ should get some sleep:

“@ChaelSonnen Think it might be time for bed, champ...”

It was later revealed by user @fishonfriday that Dean Norris was in fact in Dublin when his initial post was made, leaving Chael Sonnen with more egg on his face:

"@ChaelSonnen Dean is in Dublin at the moment..."

Chael Sonnen vs. Dean Norris – has ‘The American Gangster’ hit out at any other non-MMA personalities?

Chael Sonnen’s bizarre Twitter rant at actor Dean Norris is not the first time that ‘The American Gangster’ has taken a shot at someone outside the MMA bubble recently.

In another strange rant, this time on The MMA Hour, Sonnen hit out at NBA star Damian Lillard, although his threats may have been tongue-in-cheek.

Lillard, who plays for the Portland Trailblazers, had apparently ignored Sonnen, another Oregon native, on social media. In response, ‘The American Gangster’ had the following to say:

“If I talk to Damian Lillard on social media, particularly when it’s about fighting...You talk to Chael. You don’t ignore Chael. And if you do ignore Chael, when you see Chael, Chael will whip your a**.”

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA



“You talk to Chael. You don’t ignore Chael. And if you for ignore Chael, when you see Chael, Chael will whip your ass.”



Chael sends a message to Damian Lillard."You talk to Chael. You don't ignore Chael. And if you for ignore Chael, when you see Chael, Chael will whip your ass.""He doesn't know the difference between a jab and a hook. He doesn't know a wrist lock from a wrist watch."

In recent weeks Sonnen has also decided to jokingly threaten a fan who called him out for missing the “s” at the end of Dricus Du Plessis’ name, and has even questioned the return of the UFC’s ‘BMF’ title.

