"Is Colby really the cardio king?" - Wild responses follow after Nina-Marie Daniele asks fans to send in questions for Polyana Viana

MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele recently revealed that she will soon be interviewing UFC strawweight fighter Polyana Viana.

Ahead of the interview, Daniele uploaded a post on YouTube, asking her followers to suggest questions she can ask the UFC athlete.

The post caught the attention of MMA fans, who took to the comments section to share a wide variety of questions for 'Iron Lady'.

One individual asked what the UFC athlete did with her bonus money and whether should would quit MMA if offered a modeling job:

"She's won two bonuses in the UFC. Did she save the money or spend the money and if it was spent, on what? If she was offered a serious high-end modelling job... would she leave combat sports entirely?"

Another fan went in a very different direction by asking Viana a question about Colby Covington:

"Is Colby really the cardio king?"

One person suggested Daniele to ask 'Iron Lady' about sports other than MMA:

"Ask her about any other sports she may like. Brazilians are well-known for being great football players."

Viana is set to compete on the upcoming UFC 297 card, which will take place on Jan. 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. She will take on Gillian Robertson in a strawweight clash as part of the prelims for the event.

What UFC fighters has Nina-Marie Daniele interviewed apart from Polyana Viana?

Over the years, Nina-Marie Daniele has made quite a name for herself as a content creator in the MMA world. The 35-year-old is known for making humorous sketches with UFC fighters, as well as doing interviews with them.

Daniele has interviewed several prominent names, including Sean Strickland, Tom Aspinall, Charles Oliveira, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Alexandre Pantoja, Leon Edwards, Khamzat Chimaev, Alex Pereira, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Dana White, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Daniele recently got caught up in a controversy for her interview with Aspinall, during which the UFC heavyweight asked her an NSFW question.

The content creator then issued a clarification saying that she was not offended by Aspinall's comment and took it in good humor.

