"Is it because you come from money?” - Arman Tsarukyan faces scrutiny from Islam Makhachev’s ex-teammate over Mateusz Gamrot snub

Arman Tsarukyan recently disclosed that he turned down a fight offer to face Mateusz Gamrot, with the lightweight contender firmly fixed on re-securing a clash with Islam Makhachev.

Ad

Tsarukyan was scheduled to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311 in January. Disaster struck for 'Akhalkalakets', as he withdrew from the event one day before their scheduled fight, citing a back injury as the reason.

Having fully recovered, Tsarukyan was offered a rematch against Gamrot but turned it down. A former teammate of Makhachev's, Josh Thomson, has now questioned the Armenian's decision to decline a fight against 'Gamer', who previously beat Tsarukyan when they fought at UFC Vegas 57.

Ad

Trending

During a recent episode of the Weighing In Podcast, Thomson discussed the 28-year-old's decision to turn down the fight offer, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I took a look at [Tsarukyan's comments on Gamrot], and I thought to myself, 'Is it because you come from money?' You're like, 'I can just do what I need right now. I'm good. I'm happy. I can just wait.'" [11:15-11:28]

Ad

He continued:

"You've got to take that fight [against Gamrot]. Plus, you're going to be the main event. It just makes sense." [12:34-12:42]

Catch Islam Makhachev's ex-teammate discussing Arman Tsarukyan below:

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan calls out Islam Makhachev following win over member of Team Khabib

Since Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement from MMA in 2020, he has taken a role as one of the head coaches of his team, which has been aptly dubbed 'Team Khabib'.

'The Eagle' took over from the role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, following his unfortunate passing in 2020. The former lightweight champion has since been seen in the corner of his team in numerous UFC events, most recently for Islam Makhachev's UFC 311 title defense.

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan was initially scheduled to face Makhachev at UFC 311, and despite UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Tsarukyan will not receive the next title fight, 'Akhalkalakets' has not given up hope of securing the fight.

Tsarukyan recently competed against Makkasharip Zaynukov, who trains at the Nurmagomedov MMA School, at Pit Submission Series 12. The UFC lightweight contender secured a decision victory. During his post-fight interview, Tsarukyan said:

"I need one more guy from Khabib's team. Let's do it again."

Ad

Catch Arman Tsarukyan's callout of Islam Makhachev below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.