Is Conor McGregor collaborating with Ryan Reynolds? Here's everything we know about the link up

Conor McGregor is partnering with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds for a charity cause.

National League leaders Wrexham FC, co-owned by Reynolds, will host Yeovil this Tuesday. 'The Notorious' has partnered with Wrexham FC and will be taking his Forged Irish Stout to the Racecourse ground.

All proceeds will be donated to the autism charity 'YourSpace', which is backed by Wrexham icon Paul Mullin. Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"Taking my @ForgedStout tank in to the absolute magic that is happening at @Wrexham_AFC , and in aid of helping a great charity “Your Space” that raises awareness and support for autism. Drop by and show love if you are in town. Try out the game changer @ForgedStout . @PMullin7 @bootlegger1974 #ForgedArmy #ForgedTank ❤️☘️"

The only MMA fighter to rank among the 50 highest paid-athletes of all time, Conor McGregor has shown his charitable side on multiple occasions throughout his career. The Irishman recently made a donation of $1 million to military and first responders' families that totalled his donation in the organization at $3.7 million.

Multi-Weight UFC Champion & Proper No. Twelve Founder Conor McGregor appeared on @foxnews Hannity with Foundation Chairman & CEO Frank Siller to announce a generous donation of $1 million.

Conor McGregor's Proper No. 12 Whiskey donated a massive sum to the Savannah Fire Dept

Conor McGregor topped Forbes' list of highest earning athletes in 2021. While 'The Notorious' is undoubtedly one of the highest paid fighters in the UFC, the lion's share of his earnings that year came from selling a majority stake in his Proper No. 12 whiskey to Proximo Spirits for a whopping $600 million.

While the Irishman has mostly been lavishly cruising around in recent times, he has also used his wealth to support several philanthropic ventures. On a recent visit to Savannah, Georgia on St. Patrick's Day, McGregor donated $100,000 to the city's fire department through his Proper No. 12 whiskey.

Weighing in on the generous donation, department chief Elzie Kitchen said:

"You know, we receive some donations, but none from an individual in that amount. When we saw the number, we were like, are they serious? And they were serious. We’re able to fulfill some needs of the firefighters that we have. We’re able to implement some programs I want to have to make us a more diverse department. And the funds were actually needed." h/t wtoc.com

