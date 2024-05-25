“Is that even going to be worth it?” - Liam Harrison gets candid about missing out on dream boxing match with Floyd Mayweather 

British striking sensation Liam Harrison got candid about his missed opportunity to fight legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather.

After suffering a devastating knee injury during his ONE on Prime Video title fight against Nong-O Hama, Harrison knew that surgery was inevitable. But when an opportunity to fight 'Money' in an exhibition boxing bout came along, the 'Hitman' was desperate to put off the procedure to accept the fight.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and Harrison moved forward with the operation rather than risk causing permanent damage. In an interview with talkSPORT, he said:

"So I rang my surgeon and I just started saying, ‘Listen do you think I better get through this? I can fight Floyd Mayweather here.' He’s like listen, ‘I don't want to tell you what to do. But the damage that's going on in your knee at the minute, you might end up doing something that I can't repair'."

"'You might end up causing yourself some serious damage where you end up walking with a limp all your life. You might end up even needing a knee replacement by 40 even.’ So I was like is that even going to be worth it?"

Liam Harrison books two massive bouts for his return tour

Though Liam Harrison missed out on the opportunity to compete against one of the greatest boxers of all time, the 'Hitman' will have the chance to once again compete on martial arts' biggest global stage when he returns to action on Friday, June 7.

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Harrison will square off with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

Three months later, Harrison will return to the Circle when ONE heads back to the United States, invading Ball Arena in The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado — with ONE 168. There, Harrison will once again strap on the four-ounce gloves for a scrap with Thai sensation Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Which fight are you most looking forward to when Liam Harrison embarks on his comeback tour of 2024?

