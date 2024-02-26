Is Gennadiy Golovkin retired? 'GGG' gets new job two years removed from last fight

Gennadiy Golovkin hasn't formally retired from boxing, but it appears to be that way.

'GGG' hasn't been seen in the ring since his trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez in September 2022. The bout took place over four years after their second encounter, which saw the Mexican boxer hand Golovkin his first career loss.

Ultimately, the 42-year-old suffered his second loss to Alvarez in 2022. While Golovkin was battered early, he came on strong late. However, he still suffered a unanimous decision loss. Nearly two years on from that fight, the former champion hasn't booked his return to the ring.

Over the last two years, Golovkin has been linked to a few different opponents. However, no fight has come to fruition. Now in his early 40s, some have wondered if the former champion is retired from boxing.

As of now, Golovkin hasn't announced his retirement. However, it seems that he won't have the time to fight anymore. Earlier today, the boxer was named President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On X, Golovkin posted the announcement:

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everyone for all those warm wishes I am receiving all day on my election as NOC Kazakhstan President. I am more than happy to represent my country in the global Olympic Movement."

Expand Tweet

Serik Sapiyev praises Gennadiy Golovkin's new career

Serik Sapiyev a high-profile boxer in Kazakhstan, has praised Gennadiy Golovkin's decision to move into the Olympic process.

The 42-year-old boxer will succeed Timur Kulibayev in the Presidential role on the committee. For those unaware, Golovkin will help oversee his country's participation in the World Games.

There are few happier about the news than one Serik Sapiyev. The former amateur boxer represented Kazakhstan in his lengthy career, much like Golovkin did.

In a recent interview discussing the news, Sapiyev praised Golovkin. There, the retired amateur boxer revealed that he submitted his candidacy for the vice presidency of the Olympic committee.

In the interview, Sapiyev was confident that he would do well alongside 'GGG'. He stated (via Boxing Social):

"We have good relations with him. My vice-presidential candidacy reflects a sincere desire to assist Golovkin in his new venture. I believe that everyone stands to benefit, from the NOC to the broader development of sports in Kazakhstan."