“Is all that going to be worth it?” - Liam Harrison says medical reality forced him to withdraw from Floyd Mayweather spectacle

Liam Harrison will never be one to turn down a fight unless the payoff involves permanently changing his overall health.

The British Muay Thai legend was initially scheduled to take on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match, but Harrison had no choice but to turn down that fight due to a lingering injury.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Harrison said he tried to train for his fight against Mayweather but felt his knee wasn’t at its best during his gym sessions.

Harrison immediately consulted his doctors, who eventually talked him out of the fight. ‘Hitman’ said:

"[My doctor said], 'You might end up walking with a limp, you'll need a knee replacement by the time you're 40.’ He said, ‘Is all that going to be worth it?'"

Harrison was still recovering from the knee injury he suffered in his ONE on Prime Video 1 match against Thai legend Nong-O Hama when Mayweather’s team came calling for a possible matchup.

Even though he was far from being perfectly healthy, Liam Harrison tried to work through the injury and use his legs as little as possible. That plan, however, never worked, and the multi-time Muay Thai world champion ultimately decided to pull out of the fight.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison admitted he threw caution to the wind in an attempt to make the Mayweather fight

The injury Liam Harrison sustained against Nong-O Hama was no ordinary setback.

Nong-O was then the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and his low kicks practically shattered Harrison’s left leg to pieces.

Harrison knew he was still at a medically compromised spot when he trained for that potential Mayweather fight, and admitted in the same Sky Sports interview that he nearly crippled himself during his gym session:

“After one of my fights, I got a bad knee injury. My MCL was torn, my ACL was torn, and my knee was just flopping around my leg! They asked me to do the fight, and I thought, 'It's only boxing, I don't have to throw any kicks.' I thought I'd take it, so I just said yeah.”