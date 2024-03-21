"Is he gonna be able to do some special supplements?" - Sean O'Malley's coach breaks down how competitive Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul will be

Mike Tyson is set to face Jake Paul later this year in an announcement that shocked much of the combat sports world.

The bout is scheduled to take place on July 20 and will be streamed live on Netflix. 'Iron Mike' will be 58 years old when the fight takes place, whilst Paul will be 27 years old.

There have been cries from some pockets of the fanbase that the fight should not be sanctioned given the age gap. Rumors that both fighters could be requested to wear hear gear for the bout have not helped the perception of Tyson vs. Paul, but there are those still in favor of the bout.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently came out in support of the clash, and dismissed any criticism aimed the way of the fight. Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, has now shared his breakdown on how competitive the fight will likely be.

He appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani following O'Malley's UFC 299 title victory and said this:

"I don't think [Tyson] is going to get embarrassed. Hell no. If I had to pick what's going to happen, it would come down to: is he going to be able to do some special supplements? Or is he not? If he is, then the fight will probably be competitive. If he's not able to do any special [supplements], then he's gonna get tired."

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul gets thumbs up from UFC light heavyweight contender

Mike Tyson's upcoming clash with Jake Paul appears to have divided the combat sports community somewhat.

The bout is viewed by many as an unnecessary endeavour for 'Iron Mike' to undertake. Several other combat sports legends having their legacies stained by a loss to Jake Paul, including Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz, and fans of the sport would hate to see Tyson befall the same fate.

But several figures within the combat sports world, including Tyson Fury, having given positive reviews of the recently announced bout. Another fighter who believes the upcoming fight is good news is UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker.

The Brazilian took to X following the announcement to share the following:

"I actually think the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight is a very good smart marketing fight, both will make a lot of money, good for Mike he deserves it."

