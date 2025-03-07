Is Ignacio Bahamondes' father a former kickboxer? Everything we know about the UFC lightweight's family

Ignacio Bahamondes, like many fighters on the UFC roster, is a lifelong martial artist. But what of his family? Are any of them martial artists, specifically his father? The 27-year-old is just hours away from taking part in the biggest fight of his career at UFC 313.

He takes on fellow striker Jalin Turner in a matchup surpassed in terms of importance only by the main event and co-main event. Come fight night, Bahamondes will rely on every iota of experience and skill at his disposal. But what is Bahamondes' background?

More importantly, is it one he shares with his father?

Is Ignacio Bahamondes' father a former kickboxer?

As it turns out, Ignacio Bahamondes' father is indeed a former kickboxer. The family is from Santiago, Chile, where his father, Manuel, once competed as a South American WKN kickboxing champion and even became Ignacio's trainer when the latter opted to dip his toes into the amateur kickboxing world himself.

Check out Ignacio's video collage about his father:

However, after spending several years in the South American kickboxing scene, Ignacio abandoned it all for a higher calling in a different sport. At the tender age of 16, Ignacio left his home country for Miami, United States, where he entered the world of mixed martial arts, eventually signing with the UFC.

Ignacio Bahamondes' MMA career examined

Ignacio Bahamondes spent a considerable amount of time in the regional MMA scene in the United States. It allowed him to gain experience as he worked his way through various promotions, amassing a 10-3 record before catching UFC CEO Dana White's notice.

After an appearance on White's Contender Series, during which Bahamondes scored a stunning front kick knockout of Edson Gomez, he signed a UFC contract. Unfortunately, his promotional debut went poorly, as he suffered a split-decision loss to veteran striker John Makdessi.

Check out one of Bahamondes' knockouts:

Expand Tweet

However, he quickly turned his luck around by authoring a three-fight win streak consisting of two finishes: a knockout and submission. Alas, his second UFC defeat soon followed as he was on the receiving end of a unanimous decision loss to L'udovit Klein.

Thankfully, the slick striker managed to turn his fortune around again, winning his next two bouts via knockout, and is now aiming to add Jalin Turner to his list of conquests.

