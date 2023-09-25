Is Israel Adesanya alcoholic? Former UFC champion arrested for drunk driving

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently admitted being guilty in a drunk driving incident that transpired in New Zealand. Adesanya was apprehended while operating a vehicle on Wellesley St. in Auckland Central.

The test registered a blood alcohol concentration of 87 milligrams per 100 milliliters, surpassing the lawful threshold of 50 milligrams.

Expand Tweet

Confronted with the potential repercussions of either a $4500 fine or a three-month prison sentence, Adesanya now navigates the unfamiliar territories of legal consequences—a path trodden by numerous UFC stars in the past. Given these circumstances, a growing number of fans are beginning to raise sensitive concerns about whether 'The Last Stylebender' might be grappling with alcohol-related problems.

Israel Adesanya has demonstrated a unique ability to strike a harmonious balance between savoring the pleasures of life that he loves and delivering excellent performances on the biggest stage. In a Twitter video from the past, Adesanya was seen in the company of American comedian Bert Kreischer, seemingly enjoying drinks at a bar and playfully engaging in a faceoff.

During a candid conversation on the FLAGRANT podcast, Adesanya confessed to being a jovial drinker rather than one who seeks confrontation. He recounted his initial experience with intoxication, realizing why people can become emotionally charged when under the influence. He humorously referred to his tipsy alter ego as the "Golden Retriever" – someone who relishes a good time without any intention of stirring up trouble.

Check out the discussion below (2:13:00):

It's important to emphasize that despite his recent entanglement in a drunk driving case, there's no substantial evidence to label Israel Adesanya as an alcoholic. He has not publicly discussed any personal struggles with alcohol in the media.

What is Israel Adesanya's favorite drink?

In the realm of professional fighters, Israel Adesanya stands out for his ability to balance his love for life's pleasures with his stellar performances in the spotlight. Notably, even Jake and Logan Paul, esteemed high-performance athletes in their own domain, have commended Adesanya's adeptness in maintaining a fulfilling lifestyle while actively competing.

Adesanya's approach to alcohol sets him apart from many in his profession. In a past report from The Times, Israel Adesanya spoke about his favorite drink, saying:

"My favorite drink I hate beer, it's disgusting, so for me, it's a sweet, beautiful cocktail that tastes lovely and gets me drunk. Or bourbon'n'coke. I start off with half and half, but then I bring the bourbon down and add more coke."

Expand Tweet