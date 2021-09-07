Is Israel Adesanya married?

Israel Adesanya is currently unmarried. It is unknown whether 'The last Stylebender' is single or not.

Israel Adesanya is one of the biggest names in the UFC right now. The Nigerian-New Zealander is known for his high-level striking skills. The UFC middleweight champion has an uncanny ability to land shots with pin-point accuracy.

'The Last Stylebender' did just that in his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. Inside a packed Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, Adesanya showed that he belongs at the top of the 185-pound division. He knocked out 'The Reaper' in just the second round of the main event bout.

In his first title defense, the 32-year-old took on Yoel Romero, who at the time was considered by many to be the most dangerous fighter in the middleweight division. The fight ended up being a dull affair. Both fighters were hesitant to pull the trigger. Adesanya won the bout via a unanimous decision.

After a highly criticized performance at UFC 248, 'The Last Stylebender' bounced back with a dominant TKO win against Paulo Costa at UFC 253. Adesanya made easy work of 'The Eraser' who, prior to the fight, was being hailed as the champ's toughest test.

The 32-year-old then made the jump up to the 205-pound division to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya failed in his attempt to attain champ-champ status as the Polish fighter defeated him comfortably on the scorecards.

Israel Adesanya then returned to the 185-pound division to fight Marvin Vettori in a rematch at UFC 263. Those who were doubting Adesanya after his loss to Blachowicz were proved wrong in the pay-per-view's headliner. The 32-year-old cruised to a unanimous decision win against the Italian.

Israel Adesanya is expected to fight Robert Whittaker next

After his win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263, Israel Adesanya called out his former foe Robert Whittaker for a rematch.

'Bobby Knuckles' responded to the callout with the following tweet:

Since his loss to Adesanya, 'The Reaper' has stacked up a highly impressive three-fight win streak. Victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum have set up a rematch with the champ.

It remains to be seen whether Whittaker will put up a tougher test for Israel Adesanya the second time around.

