“Is Izzy gonna be ready?” - Dricus du Plessis’ manager shares details of conversation with Israel Adesanya’s manager about UFC 300

With UFC 300 fast approaching, speculation surrounding who will headline the card is growing exponentially.

Theories about a potential return of the likes of Brock Lesnar or Khabib Nurmagomedov have been spouted by fans. But more realistic theories, such as the return of Israel Adesanya in April, have also been suggested.

Following Dricus du Plessis' title victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297, he called out Adesanya, adding to speculation that the South African will face off against 'The Last Stylebender' next.

Now du Plessis' manager, Danny Rubenstein, has shed light on a conversation he had with Israel Adesanya's manager, Tim Simpson, before the UFC 297 card.

Rubenstein recently appeared on The Anik & Florian Podcast, where he was asked who the ideal next opponent for 'Stillknocks' would be. He said this:

"Preference wise, I think it's Adesanya. There's heat between the two of them, they've already done all the lead up to build the fight. I think [Adesanya] is who we'd all prefer as a team."

He continued:

"Very honestly, he wasn't gonna call out Izzy if Izzy wasn't gonna be ready. I hit up Izzy's manager like, 'Hey is Izzy gonna be ready? We're gonna call out Izzy if he's gonna be ready.' But if he's not gonna be ready for [UFC 300] I don't want Dricus barking up the wrong tree. We'll call out Alex Pereira... They told me Izzy would be ready... So that was the callout he made."

Catch Danny Rubenstein's comments below (47:55):

Who is fighting on UFC 300?

UFC 300 is set to take place in April, and there is much anticipation surrounding the promotion's milestone card.

The UFC's latest signing, Kayla Harrison, will make her promotional debut at April's pay-per-view card and will take on Holly Holm, according to UFC CEO Dana White.

See the announcement below:

UFC 300 also has two title fights currently on the card, with BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje set to welcome Max Holloway back to the lightweight division. Zhang Weili will also defend her title against Yan Xiaonon.

See the card thus far below:

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (lightweight - BMF title)

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan (strawweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt (bantamweight)

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green (lightweight)

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (women's bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)