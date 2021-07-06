Is Joe Rogan a billionaire?

No, Joe Rogan is not a billionaire. Nonetheless, the multi-talented podcast host is surely a very wealthy millionaire. According to celebritynetworth.com, Joe Rogan's current net worth is estimated to be a whopping $100 million.

Joe Rogan's financial success over the years has gone hand-in-hand with the expanse of his entire brand. Ranging from his podcast to his stint as a UFC color commentator and his stand-up comedy sets, Joe Rogan has gradually grown to become a giant in the world of entertainment.

Almost everything that Joe Rogan excels in involves his ability to strike deep conversations and emote his expressions in a way that his audience can relate to. This is the reason why Joe Rogan is one of the most liked commentators of the UFC. Not to mention, his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience scaled new heights last year as Rogan struck a new deal with Spotify for the exclusive airing of JRE episodes.

How much does Joe Rogan earn from his job as a UFC colour commentator?

Joe Rogan has been a staple on the UFC commentary team for quite some time now. He started working with the organization as a post-fight interviewer back in 1997.

After being away from the organization for a couple of years, Joe Rogan hopped back onto the team, this time as a commentator. Although Rogan did his first few shows with the promotion, now under Zuffa LLC, for free, he soon went onto the regular payroll.

Joe Rogan earns a basic salary of $5,000 for each UFC event he covers. He receives an extra $50,000 for UFC's PPV events. Averaging about $50,000 per event, Joe Rogan reportedly rakes in about $550,000 a year working with the UFC.

