Is Josh Taylor still undisputed champion? Revisiting the Scot's title reign

Josh Taylor is beheld by many as one of the best boxers from Scotland today. The 33-year-old, who hails from Prestonpans, East Lothian, competed extensively as an amateur and proceeded to make an indelible mark in the professional boxing realm. Taylor earned the distinction of becoming the undisputed light welterweight (junior welterweight/super lightweight) champion.

Competing in the 140-pound division, 'The Tartan Tornado' captured the big four titles i.e., WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBF. He thereby ascended to the status of boxing's undisputed light welterweight champion. Taylor is the second Scotland native to achieve the feat of being an undisputed titlist and the first UK fighter to do it in the four-belt era.

Is Josh Taylor still undisputed champion?

Josh Taylor reigned as the undisputed light welterweight champion from May 2021 till he vacated his WBA title in May 2022. The Scottish pugilist faced Ivan Baranchyk in the light welterweight semi-final match of the World Boxing Super Series (Muhammad Ali Trophy tournament) back in May 2019.

He bested Baranchyk via unanimous decision and secured the IBF light welterweight title.

Taylor then clashed against Regis Prograis in the final match of the World Boxing Super Series in Oct. 2019. He beat Prograis via majority decision to retain his IBF belt, besides adding the WBA (Super) and The Ring light welterweight titles to his collection.

'The Tartan Tornado' defended the WBA (Super), IBF, and The Ring light welterweight titles against Apinun Khongsong in Sept. 2020. Taylor scored a spectacular first-round KO victory over Khongsong and successfully retained the belts.

The Scot then bested Jose Ramirez via unanimous decision in May 2021, retaining his three titles and adding the WBC and WBO light welterweight belts.

With the big four belts in his grasp, Taylor became the undisputed light welterweight champion. He also possessed The Ring light welterweight belt. His first, and only, defense of the undisputed light welterweight title came against England's Jack Catterall in Feb. 2022.

Fighting on home turf, Scotland's Josh Taylor notched a controversial split decision victory over Jack Catterall and defended his undisputed throne. Many argued that Catterall was more deserving of the judges' nod.

Though Taylor initially scoffed at a rematch, their razor-thin first fight resulted in both fighters eventually concurring a rematch was warranted. The consensus is that mandatory title defenses and the boxing business' miscellaneous red tape prevented an immediate rematch from materializing.

Moreover, Taylor subsequently relinquished his WBA (Super), WBC, and IBF light welterweight titles.

Josh Taylor suggested that the responsibility of shelling out sanctioning fees for each belt was a reason behind his doing so. He's fought just once since the controversial Catterall matchup, losing his WBO and The Ring belts via unanimous decision to Teofimo Lopez in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Catterall defeated Darragh Foley and Jorge Linares, both via unanimous decision, in May and October of 2023 respectively.

Speaking to Boxing Scene in 2023, before the Lopez loss, Taylor asserted that he still considered himself the undisputed champion. Regardless, the defeat against Lopez, Taylor's first official loss on his pro boxing record, further dented his standing.

Presently, Josh Taylor is scheduled to fight Jack Catterall in a much-awaited rematch with no world title on the line. The bitter rivals will clash at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, on May 25, 2024.