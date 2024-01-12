"Is Khabib returning?" - Fans react to Chael Sonnen's cryptic "surprise" tweet about UFC 300 hinting update on Belal Muhammad

Chael Sonnen's latest X post about UFC 300 has sent fans into a frenzy. The former UFC fighter recently took to the social media platform and dropped a cryptic question for fight fans, urging them to ask the right questions about the promotion's momentous event.

UFC 300 is easily among the most anticipated events for mixed martial arts fans this year. The milestone event is set to go down on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is expected to showcase a fight card stacked with high-profile fighters competing in blockbuster bouts.

Nevertheless, fans have been somewhat disappointed due to the UFC holding back on announcing the main and co-main event fights for such a massive card. While many speculate that a Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad welterweight title fight could headline UFC 300, there has been no official confirmation yet.

In a recent post on X, Sonnen pointed out that fans aren't asking the right questions when it comes to UFC 300. He promised fans that when they figure out why Muhammad hadn't been confirmed as one of the event's headlining fighters, they will get a clear idea of the "surprise" that awaits them. He wrote:

"When talking 300, you aren’t asking the right questions. Look, Behal wasn’t confirmed. Why? When you figure that out, you will figure out your surprise. Enjoy, MARKS."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on Sonnen's cryptic message.

One fan speculated that 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev would move up to welterweight and challenge Edwards instead of Muhammad:

"Islam vs. Leon for UFC 300."

Another fan asked if Khabib Nurmagomedov was making a return and wrote:

"Is Khabib returning?"

Check out some more reactions below:

UFC 300 to feature first all-Chinese championship fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan

Dana White recently announced an exciting title fight set to go down at UFC 300 in April. He revealed that Yan Xiaonan has been booked for a strawweight title fight against the division's reigning queen Zhang Weili.

The Weili-Xiaonan fight will notably mark the first time two Chinese fighters go up against each other for a UFC title. This is the fifth bout announced for the UFC 300 event, with Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Jiri Prochazka vs. Alexsandar Rakic, Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar, and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage already confirmed.

Weili is the UFC's first Chinese-born titleholder and is coming off a dominant decision win over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 last August. Meanwhile, Xiaonan last defeated Jessica Andrade via first-round knockout at UFC 288 last May.