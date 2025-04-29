"Is it Kratos?!" - Fans loving Zebaztian Kadestam's use of flair and power in his brutal mauling in Kuala Lumpur

ONE Championship fans love seeing an all-out brawl, and that was what they got when Zebaztian Kadestam threw down with Agilan Thani at ONE: Pursuit of Power in July 2018.

After failing to dethrone then-reigning ONE welterweight MMA world champion Ben Askren in September the previous year, 'The Bandit' unleashed everything he had in his bag upon the Malaysian star to secure the third-round stoppage.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared highlights of Kadestam's handiwork against 'Alligator' on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Fans were in awe at the sight of the Swedish MMA star easily walking down the Blueprint Martial Arts and Phuket Fight Club affiliate.

They shared their thoughts in the comments section:

"Is it Kratos?! 😂"

"Mann is clearing 😮‍💨😮‍💨"

"I gotta give it to him. He's got a love for the game and you see it in his eyes."

"The Bandit @zebaztiankadestam is back 🔥🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

At 34 years old, Kadestam proved that his power is very much intact after posting knockout victories in his last three fights, hoping to soon earn a shot at regaining the ONE welterweight MMA world championship.

The former 185-pound MMA king will first need to defeat Isi Fitikefu in their welterweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zebaztian Kadestam foresees an epic battle with Isi Fitikefu

Zebaztian Kadestam understands what kind of monster Isi Fitikefu is inside the circle, and he is glad to go toe-to-toe with him.

The Legacy Gym and Pancrase Gym Sweden product said as much in an interview with ONE:

"I think it's gonna be back and forth, and I think it's gonna be a fun fight."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

