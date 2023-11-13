Is Logan Paul going to fight again? 'The Maverick' gives update on boxing career after Dillon Danis fiasco and WWE title win

Logan Paul's retirement has come a lot sooner than many expected.

'The Maverick' is fresh off his return to the boxing ring last month in Manchester. There, he competed for the first time in two years against Dillon Danis. The former Bellator star and Paul had a heated feud heading into fight night.

On fight night, it was essentially one-way traffic. Paul easily outboxed Danis for six rounds, with the MMA fighter barely throwing any punches. In round six, 'El Jefe' was disqualified after going for a takedown and guillotine attempt against the YouTuber.

While many wanted to see who Logan Paul's next fight would be, last month's bout seemingly satisfied his desire for combat. During a recent interview with Fox Business, the WWE superstar was asked about his recent victory.

There, Paul revealed that his boxing days are essentially over, and he plans to be a full-time wrestler. Speaking to Fox Business, he stated:

“I think I’m retired from boxing. I’ve done enough going fully undefeated at 25-0. I’m going to be a wrestler now. No more money in boxing, every company is going broke. Full-time wrestler. Beat Rey Mysterio. Fair and square for the US Championship."

See his comments below (:25)

How will Logan Paul's retirement affect his future?

Logan Paul's boxing career might be over, but fans should expect to see him around combat sports for the long haul.

'The Maverick' has never been as successful as his brother, Jake Paul, is at boxing. Despite being the older and more athletic sibling, he seemingly just never had the ability inside the ring. While he was competitive against KSI and Floyd Mayweather, he didn't beat either.

Furthermore, his victory over 'El Jefe' last month was dominant, but that was due to a lack of ability on Danis' end. If that winds up being Paul's final bout, at least he will feel good about leaving the sport of boxing off of a victory.

That being said, fans should expect Logan Paul to stay in the combat sports spotlight for a while. He still has a hand in promoting Misfits Boxing, which is KSI's company for influencer boxing. Furthermore, his hydration drink, PRIME, is also a sponsor of the UFC.

Over the last few years, Paul has shown an interest in getting into the octagon. While Dana White hasn't shot down the idea, he hasn't stated that it will happen, either. Nonetheless, there's nothing holding back the YouTuber from making a jump to MMA as of now. Well, besides his surprising success in the WWE.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates