Is Manchester United Conor McGregor's favorite football team? 

Conor McGregor is an ardent martial artist, but the 32-year old shows a great inclination towards football. After much deliberation on the internet about the Notorious One's favorite football team, fans are yet to learn about the club that tickles McGregor's fancy the most.

With much speculation and debate being rampant among Premier League fans, the answer to the question lies in a column for Independent.

"I was big into football as a kid, but more as a player than a watcher. I suppose if you pushed me I would say Manchester United, but that’s only because it gets passed down from generation to generation. I think just about everyone in Ireland is either a Liverpool or United fan."

The sudden interest surrounding Conor McGregor's favorite club can be attributed to the crisis European football is currently facing. Six top Premier League teams, along with six more from Italy and Spain, formed a breakaway European Super League. But fans and players were going to have none of it, and the six English clubs were ultimately forced to withdraw.

However, with Conor McGregor's recent tease on Twitter suggesting the purchase of the Manchester United football team, reactions from people went through the roof.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

Estimated to be valued at $4.2 billion, Conor McGregor may not be able to purchase the team as a whole. However, other business opportunities are sure to come knocking on the Dubliner's door.

While the business proceeds from his famous Proper Twelve whisky brand are most certainly commendable, owning a sports team requires insurmountable amounts of wealth.

Will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

Conor McGregor is currently coming off of a loss that came during his highly-anticipated rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Scheduled to take the latter on in a rubber match slated for UFC 264, the Irishman will look to avenge his loss and get on winning terms.

Having been inactive for over a year, McGregor owed his failure to inactivity during the post-fight interview.

"You know, its hard to overcome inactivity over long periods of time and that's just it. That low calf kick was very good. I just wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be. I have to dust it off and come back and that's what I will do. You don't get away with being inactive in this business and that's the way it is."

It's signed!



Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 at #UFC264 in Las Vegas!!



🎟️ https://t.co/3cDncyuuHF pic.twitter.com/KU7usyz1u8 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 14, 2021

Do you think Conor McGregor will return to his old dominant ways of winning? Or will his return paint a similar picture to the one at UFC 257?

